3 Nashville Venues Among Nominees for CMA ‘Venue of the Year’ Award

Earlier this month, the Country Music Association revealed the nominees for the 2022 CMA Touring Awards. These awards highlight the behind-the-scenes members of the country music touring industry, including business managers, publicists, promoters, musicians, venues, and more.

After a two-year pandemic-forced break, this year’s CMA Touring Awards will take place Jan. 30 at Nashville’s Marathon Music Works.

“I am thrilled that we will be returning this year to host the CMA Touring Awards after a two-year hiatus,” says Sarah Trahern, CMA CEO. “The touring industry was one of the hardest hit during the pandemic, and I have been amazed at the continued resilience and dedication from this community as they rebuild. These behind-the-scenes heroes are the ones that keep the music playing, so to be able to honor and celebrate them again is especially exciting. We can’t wait for January 30.”

Of course, living up to its Music City moniker, Nashville scored three nominees in the Venue of the Year category. Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater, Bridgestone Arena, and Ryman Auditorium will vie against Colorado’s Red Rocks Ampitheatre and New Hampshire’s BNH Pavilion for the coveted award.

Check out the nominees in all 15 categories below.

CMA Touring Awards Nominees

Venue of the Year

Ascend Amphitheater – Nashville, TN

Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion – Gilford, NH

Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN

Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO

Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, TN

Business Manager of the Year

Renee Allen – Arnie Barn, Inc.

David Boyer – Flood, Bumstead, McCready & McCarthy, Inc.

Jamie Cheek – Flood, Bumstead, McCready & McCarthy, Inc.

Duane Clark – Flood, Bumstead, McCready & McCarthy, Inc.

Stephanie Mundy-Self – Farris, Self & Moore, LLC

Coach/Truck Driver of the Year

Ronnie Brown – Zac Brown Band

Rhett Evans – Thomas Rhett

Caleb Garrett – Luke Bryan

Jon Long – Dierks Bentley

John Stalder – Kenny Chesney

FOH Engineer of the Year

Aaron Lain – Morgan Wallen

Todd Lewis – Luke Combs

Robert Scovill – Kenny Chesney

Frank Sgambellone – Luke Bryan

Trey Smith – Thomas Rhett

Lighting Director of the Year

Zac Coren – Morgan Wallen

Philip Ealy – Kenny Chesney

Kevin Northrup – Luke Combs

Chris Reade – Dierks Bentley

Alec Takahashi – Thomas Rhett

Manager of the Year

Clint Higham – Morris Higham Management

Mary Hilliard Harrington – Red Light Management

Chris Kappy – Make Wake Artists

Marion Kraft – ShopKeeper Management

John Peets – Q Prime South

Tour Manager of the Year

David Farmer – Kenny Chesney

Luke Holton – Brothers Osborne

Curt Jenkins – Miranda Lambert

Ethan Strunk – Luke Combs

Jon Townley – Thomas Rhett

Monitor Engineer of the Year

Jimmy Nicholson – Thomas Rhett

Phillip Robinson – Kenny Chesney

Scott Tatter – Dierks Bentley

Phil Wilkey – Keith Urban

Michael Zuehsow – Luke Combs

CMA Touring Awards Nominees (Continued)

Production Manager of the Year

Chris Alderman – Blake Shelton

Erik Leighty – Miranda Lambert

Jerry Slone – Luke Combs

Kevin Twist – Thomas Rhett

Ed Wannebo – Kenny Chesney

Publicist of the Year

Janet Buck – Essential Broadcast Media

Ebie McFarland – Essential Broadcast Media

Tyne Parrish – The GreenRoom

Jensen Sussman – Sweet Talk Publicity

Jennifer Vessio – 1220 Entertainment Publicity

Talent Agent of the Year

Mike Betterton – Wasserman Music

Joey Lee – WME

Austin Neal – The Neal Agency

Nate Towne – WME

Jay Williams – WME

Talent Buyer/Promoter of the Year

Jered Johnson – Pepper Entertainment

Louis Messina – Messina Touring Group

Brian O’Connell – Live Nation Nashville

Aaron Spalding – Live Nation Nashville

Adam Weiser – AEG Presents

Tour Videographer/Photographer of the Year

Zach Belcher – Dierks Bentley

David Bergman – Luke Combs

Tanner Gallagher – HARDY

Grayson Gregory – Thomas Rhett

Jeff Johnson – Carrie Underwood

Jill Trunnell – Kenny Chesney

Tour Video Director of the Year

John Breslin – Garth Brooks

Jay Cooper – Kenny Chesney

Ron Etters – Chris Stapleton

Tyler Hutcheson – Luke Combs

Phil Nudelman – Keith Urban

Touring Musician of the Year