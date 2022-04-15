49 Winchester Drops Soulful New Single ‘Damn Darlin’

Today is Good Friday and 49 Winchester made it an even better Friday for country music fans by dropping “Damn Darlin'” the latest single from their upcoming album. Fortune Favors the Bold hits shelves and streaming services next month. However, we can already tell it’s going to be packed with bangers. The first two singles “Annabel” and “Russell County Line” were both killer tracks. Today, we’re getting another look at the record with this song about heartbreak in Nashville.

Some of the best aspects of 49 Winchester are on full display in “Damn Darlin’.” For one, the piano work on this song is stellar. Additionally, Isaac Gibson digs deep and pours some sweet Southern into his vocal delivery. For me, though, the songwriting on this track is the star of the show. Gibson paints a vivid picture of heartbreak at the Exit/In. Along with the storytelling, he employed some pretty clever wordplay in the chorus.

“Then you said damn, darlin’ why’d you have to leave me / Alone in this bar with no damn darlin’ / Oh Nashville you’ve broken my heart.”

49 Winchester’s Isaac Gibson on “Damn Darlin'”

Recently, Outsider spoke with Isaac Gibson, 49 Winchester’s vocalist/songwriter about how “Damn Darlin'” came about. Gibson said that he wrote this song as a way to break out of his normal writing style.

49 Winchester fans know that Gibson pulls most of his lyrics from his own life and experiences. This song, though, doesn’t come from his experience. Instead, he said, “It’s just a weird little vignette I dreamed up in my head and painted a picture around with a song. Some poor old fella at a show gettin’ his heart broke and crying in his beer.”

Then, Gibson opened up about the writing process for the latest single. “When I started writing that song, there was a conscious effort from me to snap out of this cycle of writing from a first-person point of view,” he recalled. Instead, Gibson wanted to “put more of a storyteller-type spin on stuff.”

“Damn Darlin’” wasn’t the first song he wrote with that goal in mind. However, it was the first that he really liked. “That was the first one that I really felt like landed and was a good tune.” Overall, he’s happy with the song. “It’s a cool tune, one I’m proud of.”

“Damn Darlin'” Lyrics

[Verse]

It was the night before Christmas 1995

You broke her poor heart and she shattered your pride

Outside that little honky tonk in Nashville, Tennessee

Neon never looked so dim to me

[Verse]

So you went back to your barstool, reopened your tab

Barkeep came by and asked why you looked so sad

Well you said it was nothing but you knew that was a lie

Tried your best not to breakdown and cry

[Chorus]

Then you said damn darlin’ why’d you have to leave me

Alone in this bar with no damn darlin’

Oh Nashville you’ve broken my heart

[Verse]

Then the jukebox started playing for the first time all night

Since the band loaded out and they said their goodbyes

And the first song that played was one she loved to hear

So you listened as you finished your beer

[Verse]

And then that tear that Hank talked about fell right on in

Out of your eye and over the rim

Of that glass that just became your only true friend

Hearts break harder at the old Exit/In

[Outro]

Then you said damn darlin’ well why’d you have to leave me

Alone in this bar with no damn darlin’

Oh Nashville you’ve broken my heart

Oh Nashville you’ve broken my heart

You have broken my, my heart