49 Winchester’s New Music Video Is All You Need to Start Your Week

There were some massive releases last Friday. So, if you missed 49 Winchester‘s new single “All I Need” and its music video, that’s okay. Now you can kick off the coming workweek with this celebratory tune.

“All I Need” Is 49 Winchester’s 2nd Video

49 Winchester made their music video debut with “Russell County Line” back in March. The way that video fit the tone of the song made me want to see these guys do more videos. Last Friday, I got what I had been waiting for with “All I Need.” The song is an upbeat celebration of touring which makes it the perfect counterpoint to “Russell County Line,” thematically.

Visually, 49 Winchester’s first two videos are strikingly different. However, they each fit their subject matter like a glove. In “Russell County Line,” the hometown setting and crisp cinematography accentuated the homesick longing in the song. With this new single about the joys of the road, the slightly psychedelic animated style cranks the good vibes up to 11.

This video kept a smile on my face from beginning to end. The animation reminds me of early South Park and there’s a Dimebag Darrell bobblehead on the dashboard of the van. Then, you have the psychedelic sun, some intergalactic van cruising, and even flying dogs. In short, it’s a good time.

“All I Need”

Even without the video, 49 Winchester knocked it out of the park with this single. “All I Need” sees Isaac Gibson being a little less serious than usual in this love letter to being in a touring band.

Sonically, “All I Need” is groove-heavy Southern rock. The blues-infused guitar work and soaring organ really bring this one to life. As usual, though, Isaac Gibson’s first-person storytelling is the star of the show.

Lyrically, this song sees Gibson celebrating the life that he and the band have built. The video really drives it home but you don’t need the visuals to know that the guys in 49 Winchester are loving life right now. They’re a group of high school buddies who started out with nothing but a dream. Today, their devoted and ever-growing fanbase is eagerly awaiting their fourth album. They’ve come a long way and have a long road ahead of them.

“All I Need” Lyrics

[Verse]

I ain’t in no debt, I got a real good woman

And a pretty good dog that don’t shit in the house

I’m in a traveling band, with some pretty good pickers

And only one of ’em snores, the rest are quiet as a mouse

[Chorus]

Packed into this van like sardines inside a can

It’s the only life that I wanna lead

Well I love home but the roads got all I need

[Verse]

We ain’t got no hits, but we sell a few tickets

And it seems like a lot to a guy like me

That ain’t never had nothing but a dream and a guitar

And this road dog itch that won’t quit bothering me

[Chorus]

Packed into this van like sardines inside a can

It’s the only life that I wanna lead

Well I love home but the roads got all I need



Packed into this van like sardines inside a can

That’s the only life that I wanna lead

Well I love home but the roads got all I need