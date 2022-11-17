5 Hells Angels Members Arrested in Connection With Murder at Chris Stapleton Concert

Authorities in California have arrested five men, all members of the renowned motorcycle club, Hells Angels, in connection with the murder and assault of two separate off-duty police officers. Both incidents took place during a Chris Stapleton concert this past June.

KRON4 reports that on the night of June 18th at about 10:45 p.m., police officers were called to CA’s Shoreline Amphitheatre after receiving reports of an unresponsive male near the stage. Mountain View Fire Department was also called to the scene where first responders treated the victim before taking him to the hospital for further medical treatment. Sadly, the man passed away about a week following the Chris Stapleton concert due to the extent of his injuries. The victim was later identified as 41-year-old Juan Gonzales of Bakersfield.

In addition to the murder of Juan Gonzales, the Mountain View police reported a group of men assaulted a second police officer near the portable restrooms at the venue. The group then left the area.

Per the news outlet, local authorities opened an investigation that night. Several days later, they learned the parties involved in the incident were familiar with one another. Aside from Mountain View Police Department, authorities working the case include the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF). The FBI has recognized the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club as an “outlaw motorcycle gang.” The motorcycle gang has been involved in various illegal incidents in the past.

Police Reveal 5 Suspects Connected to Murder at Chris Stapleton Concert

With the investigation into the murder of the police officer at the Chris Stapleton concert in June ongoing, authorities not only arrested, but also identified, the five individuals suspected of committing the crime. Suspects include:

Dominic Guardado (33) of San Francisco

Charges : dissuading a witness to a crime

: dissuading a witness to a crime Julio Moran (43) of San Mateo

Charges : assault with intent to produce great bodily injury

: assault with intent to produce great bodily injury David Weisenhaven (38) of San Francisco

Charges : assault with intent to produce great bodily injury

: assault with intent to produce great bodily injury Logan Winterton (37) of San Francisco

Charges : murder and assault with intent to produce great bodily injury

: murder and assault with intent to produce great bodily injury Raymond Cunanan (42) of Pleasant Hill

Charges: dissuading a witness to a crime and assault with intent to produce great bodily injury

After identifying the suspects connected to the police officer’s murder, authorities with the MVPD and other local and federal agencies conducted a warranted search of their homes Tuesday. They also searched the Hells Angels clubhouse in San Francisco. Authorities took all of the men connected with the murder in “without incident.”

Aside from that general information regarding the men’s arrests, the FBI did not offer any other specifics. They did reveal that the authorized searches took place in the 1000 block of Tompkins Avenue.