The new year may be young, but Kentucky native Brit Taylor just released a new album that is primed to make plenty of “best of” lists when 2023 comes to a close. Brit’s sophomore album, Kentucky Blue, which dropped today, features 10 tunes that she co-penned and recorded at Nashville’s Cowboy Arms Hotel and Recording Spa, the famed studio of the late, great “Cowboy” Jack Clement.

And Brit has a couple of Grammy-winning heavy-hitters attached to project. Kentucky Blue was co-produced by David Ferguson (the sound engineer behind Johnny Cash’s American Recordings albums, among others) and Sturgill Simpson.

Outsider caught up to Brit just hours after the album’s release on Feb. 3 to ask her 5 Questions about her country roots, confidence, cowboys, and more.

1. Bill Monroe, Loretta Lynn, Keith Whitley, The Judds, Patty Loveless, Ricky Skaggs, Dwight Yoakam, Chris Stapleton, Sturgill Simpson, and on and on. Why has Kentucky churned out so many outstanding artists over the years?

Brit Taylor: Shoot, there’s something in the water. I tell everybody, for as many people that you know about from Kentucky that can sing, that have made it and come to Nashville, there’s just as many that are just as talented that could care less if you ever know who they are. And you can go into any church on Sunday in Kentucky and hear the most beautiful music you’ve ever heard in your life. It’s just crazy. I don’t know. I don’t know what’s in the water up there, but something is definitely going on.

2. Speaking of Dwight Yoakam, you got to open for him in 2022. What was that like?

Brit Taylor: The Dwight Yoakam thing was a big bucket list. I’m a massive Dwight Yoakam fan. Massive. And I got to sing for Dwight Yoakam when I was in sixth grade. I was part of this kids’ group called the Kentucky Opera Junior Pros. And they brought 12 of us down to Nashville to sing for the U.S. 23 Artists. Those are all famous artists from Kentucky [who were born or lived near U.S. Route 23]. And Dwight Yoakam was one of the artists who was kind enough to show up and listen to a bunch of kids sing.

I have a picture of me looking up at Dwight like he is just the greatest thing that’s ever happened to this world. And he might be. So when they asked me if I wanted to open for Dwight, I hit him back with a, “Are you kidding me? Hell, yeah.” And that picture. After I got done opening up for him, his tour manager said, “Hey, Dwight would like to meet you.” And I was like, “Okay.” So I actually got to meet Dwight. And he had seen the picture and he was like, “Remind me where we took that?” And he was so nice to me. He was so awesome.

And so he talked to me for a few minutes while the crowd is just roaring, waiting for him to walk out on stage. And then he just goes on stage and kills it. It is the craziest thing.

3. David Ferguson and Sturgill Simpson co-produced Kentucky Blue. That speaks volumes—before anyone hears the project—don’t you think?

Brit Taylor: Ferg is the best, he is just unapologetically himself. He is going to do what he wants to do and that’s just it. And the kind of confidence that he carries has really inspired me. And him and Sturgill both, it just inspired a new confidence that’s like I’ve never known.

They’re so great to not let any kind of outside influence wreck the music. It was just very much the three of us and the band. And we got it mixed and mastered before we played it for anybody. And that’s because we didn’t want any . . . there was no room for any outside opinions. This was our record. We all know what we’re doing and that’s that. And I had never really experienced that.

I’ve always experienced the make a three-song demo, take it to this person and that person. And then they tell you all their opinions. And they’re all different, mind you. Everybody has a different opinion, but everybody is somehow right about it. So I just really loved that about Sturgill and Ferg. And I’m definitely going to take that confidence with me when I make records in the future.

4. One of the album’s standout tracks is “No Cowboys.” What was the catalyst for writing and recording that?

Brit Taylor: That song snuck up on me and my co-writers. I was on my way to write with Nick Autry and my husband Adam Chaffins. And we were in downtown Nashville and we see one of those Pedal Taverns with a group of bachelorettes who were drunk as hell at 10:30 a.m. So Adam and I were laughing and then I got a little bit catty and I just looked at my husband and I was like, “Well, I hope they didn’t come to this town looking for cowboys because there ain’t none left.” And Adam’s eyes just got big. And he was like, “Babe, you just found our song ideas. We’re going to write that today.” And then we wrote it and it kind of wrote itself, actually. I feel like the best songs just kind of fall out of the sky. They feel really effortless.

5. You close the album with a songwriting gem, “Best We Can Do,” that you co-penned with Pat McLaughlin. How did that song come about?

Brit Taylor: That song, for me, is kind of like an answer to “Waking Up Ain’t Easy” that was on my first record. It’s like things are going to happen in life that are out of our control. All you can do is love your life and love the people in it. Pat and I wrote that just coming out of the pandemic. And Pat just lost his best friend, John Prine, and we were just talking about some heavy things. And Pat muttered out, “The best you can do is love.” We wrestled that song, though. That song did not come easy. We really wrestled that one. I think we rewrote the chorus three or four times. But it turned out beautiful.