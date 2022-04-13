5 Questions With Pat Green About New Album, Turning 50, Touring & More

by Jim Casey
written by Jim Casey
5-questions-with-pat-green-about-new-album-turning-50-touring-more

Pat Green just hit a major milestone. The proud son of Texas turned 50 years old on April 5. Pat commemorated the big 5-0 in a big way with a birthday bash at Billy Bob’s Texas. And he’s not slowing down.

Now, Pat is teasing the release of his upcoming album, Miles and Miles of You, by sharing a few of the project’s new tunes, including the title track, “Build You a Bar,” and “All in This Together,” featuring Abby Anderson. In addition, the country music veteran has a number of tour dates lined up this spring and summer, including Austin’s ACL Live at the Moody Theater on April 23.

Outsider caught up to Pat Green to ask him 5 Questions about the big 5-0, his upcoming album, touring, and more.

1. What’s on your bucket list now that you’re 50?

Pat Green: My only accomplishment that I want to see happen is to hit the big 6-0. I think that’s pretty much it for me [laughing], then I can reassess to the big 7-0. I’ve never claimed to be a Hall of Famer. I just try to make people drink a few beers and have some fun.

2. The new album sounds fun. Was it a fun project to make?

Pat Green: Definitely. At the end of the day, creativity really got me back on track [during the pandemic]. Getting in the studio and making a record and just working. This will be our first full record in, man, I want to say it’s been five or six years since I made a record. I feel like the songs that are on this project are fantastic.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vvZbtthTJZ8

3. Where did the title track and album name, ‘Miles and Miles of You,’ come from?

Pat Green: The title track is a song I didn’t write. Jon Randall wrote that song. We were in Pittsburgh playing at Heinz Field with Kenny Chesney [May 2007]. John came out to the show and was sitting on my bus. I turned on my recorder, which was actually a recorder at the time, and captured him playing this song that he had just written called “Miles and Miles of You.” Through time, I ended up putting it on my computer. I always loved it and listened to it, but I played it for the band when we went in the studio in 2021. And I said, “Man, I don’t know what y’all think about this.” And everybody says, “Yeah, we’ve got to cut that song.” That’s how we ended up with it on this record. And I just think it’s such a beautiful song. Jon is so talented, as you know.

4. What’s your mindset making this new album after releasing more than a dozen studio and live albums over the last 25 years?

Pat Green: We’ve had something like 14 Top 40 hits. I think, for the most part, people have found the experience they want out of my brain. Out of my creative life. But there’s some out there that I think still enjoy the newer material, so I’m really doing that to service me and to service those unique individuals that really like the creative side. I don’t know, man, I’ll put it this way. The Rising in 2002 was my favorite Bruce Springsteen record. That was after a million songs. There are people out there that like new music. And I feel like the songs that are on this project are fantastic.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QgZnMuXp6kc

5. I’m still spinning everything from 1997’s ‘George’s Bar’ to 2015’s ‘Home.’ Do you ever listen to your old catalog?

Pat Green: I really appreciate it when it feels like my work means something to people. So yeah, I do appreciate that. I think like any artist, and I really hesitate to call myself an artist, because I just think of myself as a guy. But I think anybody who’s creative for a living really does try to improve every time you make a new record. You always try to put your best foot forward. I still love Home. That’s one of the few ones that I don’t mind listening to. A lot of my records, I’m just like “eh” [laughing]. But they all get played on tour [laughing].

Outsider.com