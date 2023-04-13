5 Questions With Scotty McCreery: New Dad Life, Touring With Brooks & Dunn, Upcoming Album & More

Scotty McCreery has been burning the candle at both ends, so to speak. Personally, he welcomed his first child, son Avery, with wife Gabi in October 2022. Professionally, Scotty is in the midst of his headlining Damn Strait Tour, which runs through the end of April. And then he’s joining Brooks & Dunn’s Reboot Tour on May 4, with more than a dozen dates through June—not to mention a handful of summer festival appearances.

Next week, Scotty will be in the studio to begin recording his sixth studio album, the follow-up to 2021’s Same Truck, which spawned No. 1 hits “You Time” and “Damn Strait,” as well as current single, “It Matters to Her” (No. 13).

Outsider caught up to Scotty for a spirited round of 5 Questions to find out more about his work-life balance, including being a new dad, touring with Brooks & Dunn, upcoming album, and more.

1. How’s new daddy life treating you after six months?

Scotty McCreery: It’s incredible. It really is. Just watching him grow and learn, and his personality is developing just little by little. It’s just been life’s biggest blessing. We’re loving every minute. And he’s been so great. I don’t want to say “chill and easy,” because I know as soon as I say that, I’ll jinx it. But we’ve got no complaints. He’s been awesome.

2. You’re wrapping your headlining tour this month before joining Brooks & Dunn’s Reboot Tour in May. No rest for the weary?

Scotty McCreery: I know it’s going to be a party. Those guys, every song they’ve got is just a smash. Just when you think they’re done with the hits, they pull out another 10. It’s so crazy. I got to do a couple shows with them last year, and I got to see the crowds, and how crazy they were, and excited they were. And even for me, they were just ramped up for the night. So, I have a feeling that this Brooks & Dunn Reboot Tour is just going to be on a whole nother level than even that. So, I can’t wait.

3. You’ve had five No. 1 singles in a row. Your current single, “It Matters to Her,” is Top 15 and climbing. Wanna jinx it by saying six in a row?

Scotty McCreery: Well, I’m not going to say it [laughing], but I would love nothing more. It’s so cool to see your song climb the charts. And if it’s lucky enough to get to that top spot, it’s so crazy. There’s a lot of good stuff out there right now, so fingers crossed.

4. Your last album was Same Truck in 2021, so I image you’re working on a new studio album?

Scotty McCreery: Yeah, we’ve been writing a ton, which has been great. I’m definitely much more of an album cycle writer than I am an everyday writer. To me, it’s great because you get all these ideas together—and then it’s just a fountain of ideas and thoughts once you get into the writing mode. We’re going in the studio next week, actually, to cut the first batch of songs. And hopefully, that means once “It Matters To Her” is finished up—we’ll see where it does—it won’t be too long after that to have the next single out from the new project. So, we’re excited.

5. You’ve had a lot of success writing songs that are personal to you. Are we gonna hear about your new son on the upcoming album?

Scotty McCreery: At some point, I guess it was the Season Change album writing mode [in 2018], I stopped chasing a sound and chasing radio, and started saying, “Man, I’m just going to sit down and try to write songs from the heart. And just tell folks my story, and how I’m feeling. And hopefully, that works and people can connect to it.” So, to see songs that mean so much to me, like a “Five More Minutes,” which is so personal, and “This Is It,” which is so personal. And “It Matters to Her” is what I’ve learned, so far, in my marriage. To have these songs that come from the heart, do what they’ve been doing, I think that’s what it’s all about. And I think fans can see what’s authentic and not. So, it’s been pretty cool.

So yeah, to answer your question, if you were a betting man, it’d be a safe bet, for sure that Avery will be on there. Even little tidbits in songs, too. Even if the whole song isn’t about Avery, there’s a little mention here. Like something I’ve learned from Avery, in a song. So yeah, Avery will have his fingerprints all over this album, for sure.