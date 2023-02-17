5 Times Chris Stapleton Teamed with Non-Country Artists for Unforgettable Duets

Today, Chris Stapleton has a trophy case full of awards to attest to the power of his voice. He’s won Male Vocalist of the Year at the ACM Awards three times. His first win came in 2015 when he also took home New Male Vocalist of the Year among other awards. Stapleton also has five Male Vocalist of the Year trophies from the CMA Awards.

Some would say that Stapleton is one of the best country singers walking the earth today. While he’s certainly in the running for that title, he’s more than that. The “Worry Be Gone” singer doesn’t allow himself to be limited by genre boundaries. In the past, he has teamed up with non-country acts to create some unforgettable duets.

“Tennessee Whiskey” w/ Justin Timberlake Changed Chris Stapleton’s Life

You really can’t talk about unforgettable Chris Stapleton duets without mentioning this one. He joined Justin Timberlake onstage at the 2015 CMA Awards to perform “Tennessee Whiskey” and it changed his life forever. It’s safe to say that the performance did more for his career than the awards he took home that night (Album of the Year, New Artist of the Year, and Male Vocalist of the Year).

At the time, Chris Stapleton was making waves in the country music world. Then, this performance introduced him to a much wider audience and arguably opened several doors for the crooner from Kentucky.

“Joy” w/ Carlos Santana

Chris Stapleton joined Carlos Santana for “Joy” in 2021. The song appeared on Santana’s 2021 album Blessings and Miracles. The track sees Stapleton flexing his vocal skills over Santana’s legendary guitar work. It’s a funky, soulful fusion of Latin music and reggae with Stapleton’s vocals and Santana’s six-string sharing center-stage.

“Blow” w/ Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars

This collaboration proves that Chris Stapleton has the range to sound right at home just about anywhere. “Blow” sounds like 70s rock with modern pop production. It was the fourth single from Sheeran’s 2019 album No. 6 Collaborations Project.

“Easy on Me” w/ Adele

Like many of us, Adele was a Chris Stapleton fan before he became a solo artist. She fell in love with his voice when she heard him singing for The Steeldrivers. She even covered “If It Hadn’t Been for Love” by the band during her concerts. In 2021, the British pop icon revealed that Stapleton was her dream duet partner.

“Easy on Me” appeared as a Target-exclusive bonus track on her 2021 album 30.

Chris Stapleton’s Two Duets with Pink

Today, Pink released her second duet with Chris Stapleton. The pair co-penned “Just Say I’m Sorry” and it appears on Pink’s new album Trustfall. It’s a heartfelt guitar-driven duet that lets both vocalists really shine.

Stapleton also appeared on Pink’s 2019 album Hurts 2B Human. The pair recorded “Love Me Anyway” together. Having been on her two most recent records, maybe we can look forward to more collaborations between these two talented singer-songwriters in the future.