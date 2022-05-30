Luke Combs was a headliner on the third and final day of the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival in California on the May 29. But he wasn’t the best-selling country music artist in attendance. That designation belonged to Shania Twain, who was among the nearly 40,000 fans that turned out to enjoy the day. Not only did Shania Twain catch Luke Combs’ set, but she also managed to snag a photo with the reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year (an award Shania won in 1999).

So what makes this pic of two CMA Entertainer of the Year winners so unique? Luke and Shania represent two of the three country artists in the 50-Week Club. Of course, that’s not an official designation, but both Luke Combs and Shania Twain have recorded albums that spent 50 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart.

“Awesome to see @lukecombs rocking it at @bottlerocknapa [fire emoji],” wrote Shania via Instagram. “Good music, good people – good weekend!!”

Come On Over, Shania Twain

Shania Twain’s best-selling studio album, Come On Over, is a monster.

Come On Over, which Shania released in 1997, has been certified 2X Diamond for sales of 20 million units. Only Garth Brooks’ 1998 album, Double Live, has sold more units (21 million) on the country music front. In fact, Come On Over is the best-selling album of all time—in any genre—for a solo female artist.

Come On Over tallied 50 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart. That record stood until Luke Combs tied the 50-week mark with his 2017 debut album, This One’s for You.

Morgan Wallen bested both Shania and Luke with his 2021 album, Dangerous: The Double Album. Morgan’s sophomore album has spent 61 weeks (and counting) at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart.

This One’s for You, Luke Combs

Luke released his breakout debut album, This One’s for You, in June 2017. Not only did it amass 50 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart, but also it has been certified 3X Platinum for sales of 3 million units. And while that’s still 17 million units short of Shania’s aforementioned Come On Over, Luke’s album produced five consecutive No. 1 singles.

Of course, Luke didn’t stop at five consecutive No. 1 singles. He’s now got a lucky streak of 13 straight chart-topping tunes. In fact, when Luke scored his sixth straight No. 1 single with “Beautiful Crazy” in 2019, he became the first person to achieve that feat. He was 6/6. Now he’s 13/13.

Those 13 No. 1 singles have spent a combined 42 weeks at No. 1.