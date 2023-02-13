5th Annual ‘Keeping It Country Jam’ To Honor Daryle Singletary

On Thursday, February 16th the Nashville Palace will be hosting the 5th Annual Daryle Singletary Keeping It Country Jam. The event is a musical tribute to the life and legacy of the big-time country music singer for which it’s named.

Back in 2018, Daryle Singletary tragically passed away far too young. He was just 46. Singletary’s most popular song was aptly titled Too Much Fun. So honoring him with a good time and some great music is only fitting. Tickets for the event sold out quickly. That goes to show how many people are eager to show up and honor the good ole boy from Georgia who was gone too soon.

The event also provides support for Singletary’s widowed wife Holly and their four daughters. 100% of the proceeds from the event’s silent auction will be donated to the Daryle Singletary Memorial Trust.

“The kids and I can’t wait until this event next month. It is something we look forward to each year knowing that it keeps Daryle’s legacy alive. Daryle loved traditional country music and he loved those that supported it,” Holly Singletary said. She recently shared her thoughts on the event with The Music Universe and Music Row.

“He would be so proud to know that his friends continue to show up each year to ‘keep it country.’ This year is building up to be something so special. The artist lineup includes so many of Daryle’s friends and for the first time, we have sold out the reserved seats and VIP tables in advance. This is a true testament that people want to hear good traditional country music, something that Daryle was so passionate about.”

Concert Lineup Includes Some of Daryle’s Best Friends And Great Music

During the event, acclaimed outdoorsman and TV host Michael Waddell will be presented with the Daryle Singletary Keeping It Country Award. The event will also coincide with the annual National Wild Turkey Federation Convention which is taking place nearby Opryland.

The lineup for the concert is jam-packed with some country singers who knew Daryle well. They all look forward to sharing stories about his life while honoring him with some of their finest songs. The event is guaranteed to be a good time. There truly is no such thing as having Too Much Fun. Everyone at the event is going to try to have as much fun as possible in honor of Daryle though.

Lorrie Morgan, Rhonda Vincent, Mark Collie, and Paulette Carlson were recently announced as new additions to the lineup. Also slated to perform are Rhett Akins, Andy Griggs, Chad Brock, Mark Wills, and Easton Corbin. The evening’s festivities will be co-hosted by Aaron Tippin and Bobby Johnson. It’s also great to see the spirit of real country music continuing to fill up a legendary old-school venue like the Nashville Palace.

So cheers to Daryle Singletary, the man who never had Too Much Fun.