6 Things We Know About Whiskey Myers’ Upcoming Sixth Studio Album, ‘Tornillo’

Whiskey Myers will release its upcoming sixth studio album, Tornillo, on July 29. The 12-song offering will “look” a lot like their self-titled 2019 album: self-produced, self-written, and released via their Wiggy Thump Records label. However, Tornillo will have “a little bit different sound.” Most notably, lots of horns, including saxophone (Marcus Cardwell), trombone (William Wright), and trumpet (Albert Martinez and Liam Lord). In addition, the album features background vocals from the stellar gospel quartet, The McCrary Sisters.

The genre-bending six-piece Whiskey Myers—Cody Cannon, Cody Tate, John Jeffers, Jeff Hogg, Jamey Gleaves, and Tony Kent—holed up for 21 days at the Sonic Ranch in Tornillo, Texas, (hence the album title) to record the upcoming project. Here are six things we know about the exciting album.

‘Tornillo’ At a Glance

Recorded at the Sonic Ranch in Tornillo, Texas 12 songs Self-written, self-produced, self-released July 29 release date “Lots of horns” Background vocals from The McCrary Sisters

Different Sound

During an interview earlier this year, frontman Cody Cannon revealed to Outsider that the horns were coming. So far, Whiskey Myers has lived up to its declaration with a sampling from the album: lead single, “John Wayne,” and follow-up song, “Antioch.”

“So this will be our second self-produced album,” said Cody Cannon to Outsider. “Yeah, we wrote all the songs. Just kind of the same ol’ Wiggy stuff. We did go out there . . . we ventured. It’s going to have a little bit different sound. We added a bunch of stuff we haven’t used before. We just wanted to do something a little different. I mean, it’s still Whiskey Myers at its core. But it’s kind of fresh and a little bit different sound. We did a lot of brass and horns on this one, which is something we’ve always wanted to do.

“Just being fans of all that old music and Motown stuff and a lot of the stuff coming out of Muscle Shoals, and old rock and roll. We’re big Stones fans. So it was something that we always wanted—to put some horns on it. So going to have some horns coming at you on the new record.”

‘Tornillo’ Track List (and Songwriters)

Tornillo (instrumental intro) John Wayne (Cody Cannon, Jamey Gleaves, Tony Kent) Antioch (Cody Cannon) Feet’s (Cody Cannon) Whole World Gone Crazy (John Jeffers) For The Kids (Cody Cannon) The Wolf (Cody Cannon) Mission To Mars (Cody Cannon, Aaron Raitiere) Bad Medicine (Cody Cannon) Heavy On Me (John Jeffers) Other Side (Cody Cannon) Heart Of Stone (Cody Cannon)

Hit the Road

Whiskey Myers will launch its 40-plus-date Tornillo Tour on April 23. The cross-country trek includes notable stops at the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Manchester, TN, back-to-back nights at the Whitewater Amphitheater in New Braunfels, Texas, and more. Shane Smith & the Saints will provide support during the tour, with additional openers 49 Winchester, Brent Cobb, and more.

“We’ll be back hitting our stride and it will be a bigger tour, bigger show, adding some stuff,” said Cody. “And it’ll just be . . . we’re excited to be out there for the people and hit our stride.”