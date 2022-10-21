85-Year-Old Woman Fulfills Lifelong Dream of Seeing Reba McEntire in Concert

An 85-year-old woman finally got the chance to fulfill a lifelong dream and see Reba McEntire perform live.

Phyllis DeBord of Charleston, West Virginia, has been dreaming of seeing the Fancy artist sing in person for decades. But it wasn’t until this week that the stars aligned. On Oct. 20, Reba made a stop in DeBord’s hometown and played at the Charleston Coliseum.

DeBoard snagged a ticket the day Reba announced the event.

“I was screaming and my daughter said, ‘Mom did you fall?’ I said, ‘No! Reba’s coming to town! Go get tickets!'” she recalled to Fox 11.

When Reba walked onto the stage Thursday night, DeBoard checked her second and final concert experience off of her bucket list. In all her life, the true country music fan had only aspired to see two major artists—Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton.

“Reba and Dolly Parton are my idols,” she admitted. “I saw Dolly in ‘85 and now I’m seeing Reba when I’m 85.”

The Superfan’s Family Came to Town For the Reba McEntire Concert

DeBord’s family members knew how much the concert meant to her. So, several made a trip to town for the big event, including her granddaughter, Chelsea, who lives in South Carolina.

“We’re so excited to have fun and just watch her let loose,” said Parsons. “We’re just super excited. We’re here for her.“

As DeBord shared, the past two years have been particularly hard for her and her family. The fan lost her husband to COVID-19. So reuniting for the Reba McEntire show was exactly what everyone needed.

“The time of a lifetime,” DeBord added. “My family and my girls. I just love to be with them.”

The singer is currently in the midst of her REBA: LIVE IN CONCERT tour. The 67-year-old has been traveling the country with Terri Clark since Oct. 15.

The duo had planned on closing the tour in Wichita, KS, on November 9. However, there seems to be a lot of superfans out there, so they added 14 more stops to the event. And now, they will end the tour in New York’s Madison Square Gardens on April 15.

Unsurprisingly, Reba sang for a sold-out crowd in Charleston, WV, which made the experience full of energy and all the better for Phyllis DeBord. As she told the outlet, everyone was singing and dancing, especially her and her family.

“I hope I get to see her,” she added before the show. “Maybe even hug her. I’d give her a big hug.”