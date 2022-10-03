‘9 to 5’ Documentary Filmmakers Call Dolly Parton an ‘Amazing Person’

Dolly Parton is widely loved by pretty much everyone. This includes the filmmakers behind the documentary, “9 to 5,” who recently praised her.

The documentary, the full title “Still Working 9 to 5,” synopsis reads: “When the highest-grossing comedy, ‘9 to 5,’ starring Jane Fonda, Dolly Parton, Dabney Coleman and Lily Tomlin, exploded on the cinema screens in 1980, the laughs hid a serious message about women in the office. ‘Still Working 9 to 5’ explores why workplace inequality 40 years later was never a laughing matter.”

Working on a "9 to 5" documentary, twin filmmaking brothers Gary and Larry Lane found Dolly Parton to be self-effacing and conscientious. pic.twitter.com/mrDWHwsOEe — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) October 3, 2022

AP Entertainment‘s Twitter shared a video of the filmmakers, Gary and Larry Lane, speaking about Parton. The brothers spoke about their experience with the country star.

“As far as the filmmaking, she was our first major celebrity interview, so we had a long list of questions that we really wanted to get her to answer,” Gary Lane said in the video. “So we had to send the questions over early, and she said to Steve Summers, who is our EP on the film, she said ‘This is a lot of questions, we need to get over early so I can get these done.’ So she actually came 15 minutes early just to answer all of our questions, so you know, it just gives you a little insight into what kind of an amazing person she is.”

Everyone who has met Dolly has had great things to say about her, which only makes people love her more.

Dolly Parton Releasing ‘A Holly Dolly Christmas’ Deluxe Edition

Parton is re-releasing a fan-favorite album with some new songs this fall. The album “A Holly Dolly Christmas: The Ultimate Deluxe Version” will be released on October 14.

Parton shared the exciting news on her Twitter. She wrote: “It’s the most wonderful time of the year! A Holly Dolly Christmas Ultimate Deluxe is coming October 14th, and to celebrate, I’m sharing my previously unreleased track ‘A Smoky Mountain Christmas’ today!”

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! A Holly Dolly Christmas Ultimate Deluxe is coming October 14th, and to celebrate, I’m sharing my previously unreleased track “A Smoky Mountain Christmas” today! pic.twitter.com/IpCEBoCa93 — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) August 26, 2022

One of the songs on the album, “You Are My Christmas,” features her late brother, Randy Parton.

There are also many other collabs on the album, such as Jimmy Fallon and Miley Cyrus.

The full track list, according to Music Row, is:

“Holly Jolly Christmas”

“Christmas Is” – featuring Miley Cyrus

“Cuddle Up, Cozy Down Christmas” – Dolly Parton & Michael Bublé

“Christmas On The Square”

“Circle of Love”

“All I Want For Christmas Is You” – featuring Jimmy Fallon

“Comin’ Home For Christmas”

“Christmas Where We Are” – featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

“Pretty Paper” – featuring Willie Nelson

“I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus”

“You Are My Christmas” – featuring Randy Parton

“Mary, Did You Know”

Bonus Tracks:

“Three Candles”*

“The Wish Book”*

“Baby It’s Cold Outside” – Duet with Rod Stewart

“A Smoky Mountain Christmas” #

“(I’d Like To Spend) Christmas With Santa” #

“Wrapped Up In You”#

“Something Bigger Than Me” +

“Silent Night”+

*Previously Unreleased on CD & Vinyl

#Previously Unreleased

+Previously Unreleased Digitally