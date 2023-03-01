90s Country Favorites Lonestar Preview Their Revamped Sound with a New Version of ‘Amazed’

In February, 90s hitmakers Lonestar announced that they were returning with a new album. Ten to 1 which straddles the fence between new music and nostalgia hits shelves and streaming services on June 1st. The 10-track collection will contain some of the band’s biggest hits. However, they aren’t just remastering old recordings. Instead, they went back into the studio to re-record all ten songs.

The move makes sense. The band has been playing many of the songs on the album for more than 20 years. Over the years, those songs –and the band – have evolved sonically. At the same time, Lonestar’s founding vocalist Richie McDonald left the band in 2021. Former Sons of the Desert vocalist Drew Womack took over his role. Now, fans are getting to hear Womack’s voice leading the band.

Today, the band released the first single from the upcoming album. When you’re looking at t a collection of hits from Lonestar, “Amazed” definitely stands out. Check out the revamped version of the song below.

“Amazed” Was a Massive Hit for Lonestar

Lonestar released “Amazed” as the second single from their 1999 album Lonely Grill. It was a massive chart success. The single went to the top of the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart as well as the Hot 100 chart. It was the first song to do that since Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers released “Islands in the Stream” in 1983. The song also won Single of the Year and Song of the Year at the ACM Awards.

More importantly, this song became a favorite among fans. That’s why the only difference you’ll hear between the Ten to 1 cut and the original version is Womack’s vocals. In a press release, Lonestar’s Michael Britt discussed why they went for a note-for-note re-recording of the song.

“We didn’t want to mess with ‘Amazed’ and ‘I’m Already There,’” he explained. “Those songs belong to the fans,” Britt continued. “We can’t change those because they’ve heard those songs so many times. They’ve been a part of people’s lives in weddings and things like that, so we didn’t want to change those.”

Britt went on to add that leaving those two songs unchanged was Womack’s idea. “Drew made this comment to me. ‘They’re not our songs anymore. They are our fans’ songs,’ and he’s right,” Britt explained.

Ten to 1 Tour

Fans will have plenty of chances to hear Lonestar perform all of these songs and more in the coming months. Their Ten to 1 Tour kicked off in February and will keep them on the road until October. Check out the remaining tour dates below. Then, head to the band’s website for tickets and more information.