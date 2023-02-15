90s Hitmakers Lonestar Announce New Album, Huge US Tour

Lonestar released their self-titled debut album in 1995. Since then, they’ve released ten studio albums, a couple of Christmas records, and several greatest hits collections. During the 90s, the Platinum-selling band ruled country radio with chart-topping hits like “Amazed,” “No News,” “My Front Porch Looking In,” and more.

The band released their last studio album, Never Enders in 2016. Since then, they’ve toured and played a few one-off gigs but haven’t recorded new music. In 2021, Lonestar’s longtime vocalist Richie McDonald left the band. Former Sons of the Desert singer Drew Womack took his place. Now, after playing together for over a year, the band is ready to release a new album.

Lonestar Readies Ten to 1

Ten to 1 hits shelves and streaming services on June 1. Long-time Lonestar fans are going to love the album. They’ve been enjoying the tracklist for over 20 years.

Ten to 1 straddles the line between a greatest hits collection and a brand-new album. The band took their ten chart-topping hits back into the studio to update them. This means fans will hear Womack’s vocals and the band’s evolved sound on some of their favorite songs.

Founding member Dean Sams (keyboard, acoustic guitar, harmonica) spoke about the upcoming release in a statement. “We’ve adapted our sound so much over the years through playing live, we’ve started approaching songs a bit differently and so we just thought we should put a version of who we are today out there with all 10 of our number ones,” Sams said.

Lonestar guitarist Michael Britt added, “Most of these songs we’ve played for 25 years or so, and we know these songs like the back of our hand. It was fun to be able to record songs that everybody knows and just put a different spin on them because we’ve changed them over time.”

Fans won’t have to wait long to hear an example of the re-tooled tunes on Lonestar’s new album. The lead single “Amazed” drops Wednesday, March 1.

“Amazed” was undoubtedly the band’s biggest hit. They released it as the second single from Lonely Grill in 1999. It topped the Billboard country chart as well as the publication’s Hot 100 chart. It was the first song to simultaneously top both charts since Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers’ 1983 hit “Islands in the Stream.”

Tracklist

No News My Front Porch Looking In Come Cryin’ to Me Amazed Smile What About Now Tell Her I’m Already There Mr. Mom Everything’s Changed

Ten to 1 Tour

Lonestar will kick off their headlining tour in support of the new album later this week. The trek will keep the hitmakers on the road until October. Check out the tour dates below and head to the band’s website to get tickets and more information.