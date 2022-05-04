A Living Legend: Celebrating Randy Travis on His 63rd Birthday

For a good portion of the world, May 4th is Star Wars Day. You’ll see countless “May the Fourth be with you,” jokes today. However, fans of George Lucas’ sprawling space epic aren’t the only ones who have something to celebrate. This is an important day for country music fans as well. On this day in 1959, Randy Travis entered the world.

A Living Legend: Celebrating Randy Travis

We’re celebrating Randy Travis’ birthday the best way we can – by digging deep into his discography. This playlist contains all of his biggest hits and some lesser-known album cuts. Put it on, crank it up, and celebrate a living legend. While you’re at it, follow Outsider on Spotify to get all the best music from our favorite artists.

Finding Success in Tradition

After years of trying to break into the music business, Randy Travis released his debut album Storms of Life in 1986. At a time when the genre was saturated with pop-leaning production and Urban Cowboy flair, Travis’ silky baritone and traditional country sound set him apart from the crowd. More importantly, it put him at the forefront of the Neotraditional Country movement.

Randy Travis kicked the doors off of the country music world with his debut album. For the next few years, his albums and singles dominated the Billboard country charts. He and the other artists in the neotraditional country movement proved that there was a market for the kind of music that so many execs were ready to leave in the dust.

The Numbers Don’t Lie

8 Platinum albums, 4 of which are multi-Platinum

13 Gold albums

5 Number-one albums

16 Number-one singles

10 ACM Awards, 10 AMA Awards, 5 CMA Awards, 8 Dove Awards, 6 Grammy Awards

Randy Travis Is a Bright Light

In 2013, a massive stroke took Randy Travis’ ability to perform and nearly took his life. He fought hard, though, and continues to do so. These days, Randy still does interviews and public appearances with his wife Mary by his side. No matter where you see him, the country icon wears a smile.

One of my favorite moments in recent history came from Randy Travis’ 2016 induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame. That night, he stood behind the CMHoF podium and sang “Amazing Grace.” In that moment, he was overcoming more than most of us could ever imagine to do what he loved one more time.

So, of course, Randy Travis is musically influential. He helped to change the face of country music and his catalog still inspires new and established artists alike. However, you don’t have to be a musician to find inspiration in his strength, perseverance, and shining smile.

We look forward to wishing Randy Travis many more happy birthdays.

