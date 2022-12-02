abc-announces-new-special-honoring-reba-mcentire

ABC is devoting a special hour to honor country music queen Reba McEntire. Call it a holiday gift for her fans.

The special is ‘Superstar: Reba McEntire.’ You can’t argue with the title. It’ll air Dec. 8th. ABC stacked the hour with other country music stars telling their own Reba anecdotes to give a 360-degree view of the 67-year-old from McAlester, Okla.

Here’s why ABC News did the special:

She is the “Queen of Country.” Known for her red hair and sassy style, Reba McEntire is one of the most successful female recording artists in country music history. From her humble beginnings on an Oklahoma cattle ranch to her rise as one of country music’s most influential stars, this one-hour special explores the experiences, triumphs and losses that made Reba McEntire a household name.

Reba broke barriers and built an entertainment empire by expanding her career to movies, the Broadway stage and television. Rare childhood photos and intimate behind-the-scenes videos reveal her story of grit and determination in a male-dominated industry. The program also sheds light on her current relationship with “Big Sky” co-star Rex Linn, and new details of how she dealt with the tragic plane crash that ended the lives of her tour manager and seven members of her band.

Fellow Country Queen Dolly Parton Will Tell Her Reba McEntire Stories

Dolly Parton appears in the special to give us her best Reba stories. There also will be an Oklahoma contingent of entertainers, including Carrie Underwood, Vince Gill and Kristin Chenoweth. Plus, you’ll hear from other country legends like Wynonna Judd, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Darius Rucker, Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley.

Reba McEntire and her boyfriend, Rex Linn, joined the cast of Big Sky: Deadly Trails for season three. ABC is doing a special on Reba. It’s set to air Dec. 8. (Michael Moriatis/ABC via Getty Images)

ABC has a nice relationship with Reba McEntire. She and her boyfriend, Rex Linn, are starring in Big Sky: Deadly Trails this season. They play a creepy husband and wife, which is so against type.

And if you enjoy watching Reba on the small screen, she’ll appear in a Lifetime movie next month. It’s Reba McEntire‘s The Hammer. Lifetime announced the run date as Jan. 7. Linn also appears in the movie. And it reunites her with her Reba co-star Melissa Peterman. The movie is based on a real-life traveling district judge. In the movie, Reba plays Kim Wheeler, who Lifetime describes as “an outspoken, firecracker lawyer who is appointed Judge of the 5th District of Nevada.”

Peterman portrays Kim Wheeler’s sister. And she’s in a shady business. Kris Wheeler owns the local brothel. She’s also a suspect in the murder of the judge her sister replaced on the bench.