Academy of Country Music Reveals Nominations for 2023 ACM Awards: Hardy & Lainey Wilson Lead the Pack [Full List]

The Academy of Country Music revealed the nominees for the 58th ACM Awards this morning (April 13).

Hardy (7) leads all nominees, followed by Lainey Wilson (6), Kane Brown (5), Luke Combs (5), Miranda Lambert (5), and Cole Swindell (5). Hosted by Garth Brooks and Dolly Parton, the 58th ACM Awards ceremony takes place on May 11 at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

The show will stream live on Prime Video at 7 p.m. CT. The full list of nominees is below.

ACM Awards Entertainer of the Year

Jason Aldean

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Morgan Wallen

Female Artist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Lainey Wilson

Male Artist of the Year

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Jordan Davis

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

The War and Treaty

Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

New Female Artist of the Year

Priscilla Block

Megan Moroney

Caitlyn Smith

Morgan Wade

Hailey Whitters

New Male Artist of the Year

Zach Bryan

Jackson Dean

ERNEST

Dylan Scott

Nate Smith

Bailey Zimmerman

ACM Awards Album of the Year

(awarded to Artist/Producer/Record Company/Label)

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville – Ashley McBryde

Producer: John Osborne

Record Company-Label: Warner Music Nashville

Bell Bottom Country – Lainey Wilson

Producer: Jay Joyce

Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records

Growin’ Up – Luke Combs

Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton

Record Company-Label: Columbia Records

Mr. Saturday Night – Jon Pardi

Producers: Jon Pardi, Bart Butler, Ryan Gore

Record Company-Label: Capitol Records Nashville

Palomino – Miranda Lambert

Producers: Jon Randall, Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Mikey Reaves

Record Company-Label: Vanner Records/RCA Records Nashville

Single of the Year

(awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label)

“Heart Like A Truck” – Lainey Wilson

Producer: Jay Joyce

Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records

“Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde

Producers: Josh Osborne, Shane McAnally

Record Company-Label: Big Machine Records/Warner Music Nashville

“She Had Me At Heads Carolina” – Cole Swindell

Producer: Zach Crowell

Record Company-Label: Warner Music Nashville

“Thank God” – Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown

Producer: Dann Huff

Record Company-Label: RCA Nashville

“Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson

Producer: Trent Willmon

Record Company-Label: Warner Music Nashville/CoJo Music

ACM Awards Song of the Year

(awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist)

“Sand In My Boots” – Morgan Wallen

Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Josh Osborne, Michael Hardy

Publishers: Relative Music Group; Sony/ATV Accent; Sony/ATV Cross Keys Publishing; Sony/ATV Tree Publishing

“She Had Me At Heads Carolina” – Cole Swindell

Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Cole Swindell, Jesse Frasure, Mark D. Sanders, Thomas Rhett, Tim Nichols

Publishers: Ashley Gorley Publishing Designee; Be A Light Publishing; Colden Rainey Music; EMI Blackwood Music Inc; Songs Of Roc Nation Music; Sony Tree Publishing; Telemitry Rhythm House Music; Universal Music Corp; WC Music Corp; Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp

“Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson

Songwriters: Ben Stennis, Matt Rogers

Publishers: Anthem Canalco Publishing; Dead Aim Music; The Stennis Mightier Music

“wait in the truck” – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson

Songwriters: Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt, Michael Hardy, Renee Blair

Publishers: Humerus Publishing Global; Nontypical Music; Pile of Schmidt Songs; Rednecker Music; Relative Music Group; Round Hill Verses Publishing; Sony/ATV Accent; Sony/ATV Tree Publishing; The Money Tree Vibez; WC Music Corp; Who Wants to Buy My Publishing

“You Should Probably Leave” – Chris Stapleton

Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Chris DuBois, Chris Stapleton

Publishers: One77 Songs; Sea Gayle Music; Songs of Southside Independent Music Publishing; Spirit Two Nashville; WC Music Corp

Visual Media of the Year

(awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist)

“HEARTFIRST” – Kelsea Ballerini

Producers: Christen Pinkston & Wesley Stebbins-Perry

Director: P Tracy

“She Had Me At Heads Carolina” – Cole Swindell

Producer: Troy Jackson

Director: Spidey Smith

“Thank God” – Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown

Producer: Luke Arreguin

Director: Alex Alvga

“Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson

Producer: Maddy Hayes

Director: Dustin Haney

“wait in the truck” – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson

Producer: Inkwell Productions

Director: Justin Clough

“What He Didn’t Do” – Carly Pearce

Producer: Ryan Byrd

Director: Alexa Campbell

Songwriter of the Year

Nicolle Galyon

Ashley Gorley

Chase McGill

Josh Osborne

Hunter Phelps

Artist-Songwriter of the Year

Luke Combs

ERNEST

HARDY

Miranda Lambert

Morgan Wallen

ACM Awards Music Event of the Year

(awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label)

“At the End of a Bar” – Chris Young with Mitchell Tenpenny

Producers: Chris DeStefano, Chris Young

Record Company-Label: RCA Nashville

“She Had Me At Heads Carolina” [Remix] – Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina

Producer: Zach Crowell

Record Company-Label: Warner Music Nashville

“Thank God” – Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown

Producer: Dann Huff

Record Company-Label: RCA Nashville

“Thinking ‘Bout You” – Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter

Producer: Zach Crowell

Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records

“wait in the truck” – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson

Producers: Derek Wells, HARDY, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt

Record Company-Label: Big Loud Records