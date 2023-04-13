HomeEntertainmentMusicCountry MusicAcademy of Country Music Reveals Nominations for 2023 ACM Awards: Hardy & Lainey Wilson Lead the Pack [Full List]

Academy of Country Music Reveals Nominations for 2023 ACM Awards: Hardy & Lainey Wilson Lead the Pack [Full List]

by Jim Casey
by Jim Casey
2023 ACM Awards Nominations Hardy, Lainey Wilson, More
(photo by ABC via Getty Images)

The Academy of Country Music revealed the nominees for the 58th ACM Awards this morning (April 13).

Hardy (7) leads all nominees, followed by Lainey Wilson (6), Kane Brown (5), Luke Combs (5), Miranda Lambert (5), and Cole Swindell (5). Hosted by Garth Brooks and Dolly Parton, the 58th ACM Awards ceremony takes place on May 11 at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

The show will stream live on Prime Video at 7 p.m. CT. The full list of nominees is below.

ACM Awards Entertainer of the Year

  • Jason Aldean
  • Kane Brown
  • Luke Combs
  • Miranda Lambert
  • Chris Stapleton
  • Carrie Underwood
  • Morgan Wallen

Female Artist of the Year

  • Kelsea Ballerini
  • Miranda Lambert
  • Ashley McBryde
  • Carly Pearce
  • Lainey Wilson

Male Artist of the Year

  • Kane Brown
  • Luke Combs
  • Jordan Davis
  • Chris Stapleton
  • Morgan Wallen

Duo of the Year

  • Brooks & Dunn 
  • Brothers Osborne 
  • Dan + Shay 
  • Maddie & Tae 
  • The War and Treaty

Group of the Year

  • Lady A 
  • Little Big Town 
  • Midland 
  • Old Dominion 
  • Zac Brown Band

New Female Artist of the Year

  • Priscilla Block 
  • Megan Moroney 
  • Caitlyn Smith 
  • Morgan Wade 
  • Hailey Whitters 

New Male Artist of the Year

  • Zach Bryan
  • Jackson Dean
  • ERNEST 
  • Dylan Scott 
  • Nate Smith 
  • Bailey Zimmerman

ACM Awards Album of the Year

(awarded to Artist/Producer/Record Company/Label)

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville – Ashley McBryde
Producer: John Osborne
Record Company-Label: Warner Music Nashville

Bell Bottom Country – Lainey Wilson
Producer: Jay Joyce
Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records

Growin’ Up – Luke Combs
Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton
Record Company-Label: Columbia Records

Mr. Saturday Night – Jon Pardi
Producers: Jon Pardi, Bart Butler, Ryan Gore
Record Company-Label: Capitol Records Nashville

Palomino – Miranda Lambert
Producers: Jon Randall, Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Mikey Reaves
Record Company-Label: Vanner Records/RCA Records Nashville

Single of the Year

(awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label)

“Heart Like A Truck”Lainey Wilson
Producer: Jay Joyce
Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records

“Never Wanted To Be That Girl”Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde
Producers: Josh Osborne, Shane McAnally
Record Company-Label: Big Machine Records/Warner Music Nashville

“She Had Me At Heads Carolina” Cole Swindell
Producer: Zach Crowell
Record Company-Label: Warner Music Nashville

“Thank God” Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown
Producer: Dann Huff
Record Company-Label: RCA Nashville

“Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson
Producer: Trent Willmon
Record Company-Label: Warner Music Nashville/CoJo Music

ACM Awards Song of the Year

(awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist)

“Sand In My Boots” – Morgan Wallen
Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Josh Osborne, Michael Hardy
Publishers: Relative Music Group; Sony/ATV Accent; Sony/ATV Cross Keys Publishing; Sony/ATV Tree Publishing

“She Had Me At Heads Carolina” – Cole Swindell
Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Cole Swindell, Jesse Frasure, Mark D. Sanders, Thomas Rhett, Tim Nichols
Publishers: Ashley Gorley Publishing Designee; Be A Light Publishing; Colden Rainey Music; EMI Blackwood Music Inc; Songs Of Roc Nation Music; Sony Tree Publishing; Telemitry Rhythm House Music; Universal Music Corp; WC Music Corp; Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp

    “Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson
    Songwriters: Ben Stennis, Matt Rogers
    Publishers: Anthem Canalco Publishing; Dead Aim Music; The Stennis Mightier Music

    “wait in the truck” – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson
    Songwriters: Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt, Michael Hardy, Renee Blair
    Publishers: Humerus Publishing Global; Nontypical Music; Pile of Schmidt Songs; Rednecker Music; Relative Music Group; Round Hill Verses Publishing; Sony/ATV Accent; Sony/ATV Tree Publishing; The Money Tree Vibez; WC Music Corp; Who Wants to Buy My Publishing

    “You Should Probably Leave” – Chris Stapleton
    Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Chris DuBois, Chris Stapleton
    Publishers: One77 Songs; Sea Gayle Music; Songs of Southside Independent Music Publishing; Spirit Two Nashville; WC Music Corp

    Visual Media of the Year

    (awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist)

    “HEARTFIRST” – Kelsea Ballerini
    Producers: Christen Pinkston & Wesley Stebbins-Perry
    Director: P Tracy

    “She Had Me At Heads Carolina” – Cole Swindell
    Producer: Troy Jackson
    Director: Spidey Smith

      “Thank God” – Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown
      Producer: Luke Arreguin
      Director: Alex Alvga

      “Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson
      Producer: Maddy Hayes
      Director: Dustin Haney

      “wait in the truck” – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson
      Producer: Inkwell Productions
      Director: Justin Clough

      “What He Didn’t Do” – Carly Pearce
      Producer: Ryan Byrd
      Director: Alexa Campbell

      Songwriter of the Year

      • Nicolle Galyon 
      • Ashley Gorley 
      • Chase McGill 
      • Josh Osborne 
      • Hunter Phelps

      Artist-Songwriter of the Year

      • Luke Combs 
      • ERNEST 
      • HARDY 
      • Miranda Lambert 
      • Morgan Wallen

      ACM Awards Music Event of the Year

      (awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label)

      “At the End of a Bar” – Chris Young with Mitchell Tenpenny
      Producers: Chris DeStefano, Chris Young
      Record Company-Label: RCA Nashville

      “She Had Me At Heads Carolina” [Remix] – Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina
      Producer: Zach Crowell
      Record Company-Label: Warner Music Nashville

      “Thank God” – Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown
      Producer: Dann Huff
      Record Company-Label: RCA Nashville

      “Thinking ‘Bout You”Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter
      Producer: Zach Crowell
      Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records

      “wait in the truck”HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson
      Producers: Derek Wells, HARDY, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt
      Record Company-Label: Big Loud Records

