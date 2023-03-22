Academy of Country Music Reveals Nominees for ACM Radio Awards

The Academy of Country Music revealed the nominees for the 58th ACM Radio Awards. The awards recognize radio stations and radio personalities for excellence in their markets and nationwide. Winners will be announced ahead of the 58th ACM Awards ceremony on May 11 at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

“Country Radio’s contribution in furthering the genre, promoting artists, and providing the soundtrack of our daily lives is incredibly impactful,” said ACM CEO Damon Whiteside. “We’re excited to announce the nominees for the ACM Radio Awards and proud to celebrate these champions of the genre.”

Nashville’s Elaina Smith leads the pack this year with double nominations for National Daily and National Weekly On-Air Personality of the Year. Check out the full list of nominees below.

ACM National Daily On-Air Personality of the Year

Big D, Bubba, Patrick Thomas, Carsen – The Big D & Bubba Show

Bobby Bones, Amy, Lunchbox, Producer Eddie, Morgan, SZN, Scuba Steve, Mike D, Abby, Pitts, Kevin, and Lauren – The Bobby Bones Show

Ania Hammar – Nights with Ania

Elaina Smith – Nights with Elaina

Shawn Parr – Shawn Parr’s Across the Country

National Weekly On-Air Personality of the Year

Kix Brooks – American Country Countdown

Lorianne Crook, Charlie Chase – Crook and Chase Countdown

Michael Knox, Shalacy Griffin – Knox Country 360

Kelleigh Bannen – Today’s Country

Elaina Smith – With Elaina

On-Air Personality of the Year – Major Market

The Morning Bullpen with George, Mo, and Erik – KILT-FM – Houston, TX

“At Work” Show – Michael J – WPOC-FM – Baltimore, MD

Tampa Bay’s Morning Krewe – J.R. Jaus, Launa Phillips, Kevin Ebel- WQYK-FM – St. Petersburg, FL

The Andie Summers Show – Andie Summers, Jeff Kurkjian, Donnie Black, Shannon Boyle – WXTU-FM – Philadelphia, PA

Josh, Rachael & Grunwald in the Morning – Josh Holleman, Rachael Hunter, Steve Grunwald – WYCD-FM Detroit, MI

On-Air Personality of the Year – Large Market

Tim + Chelsea Morning Show – WIRK-FM – West Palm Beach, FL

Ridder, Scott, and Shannen – WMIL-FM – Milwaukee, WI

The Q Morning Crew – Mike Wheless and Amanda Daughtry – WQDR-FM – Raleigh, NC

The Wayne D Show – Wayne D and Tay Hamilton – WSIX-FM – Nashville, TN

The Big Dave Show – Big Dave, Stattman, and Ashley – WUBE-FM – Cincinnati, OH

ACM On-Air Personality of the Year – Medium Market

Brent Michaels – KUZZ-FM – Bakersfield, CA

Cliff & Tanya in the Morning – Cliff Dumas and Tanya – KUZZ-FM – Bakersfield, CA

Steve & Gina in the Morning – Steve Lundy and Gina Melton – KXKT-FM – Omaha, NE

New Country Mornings with Nancy and Woody – WHKO-FM – Dayton, OH

Julie and DJ in the Morning – Julie Kansy, Dale Sellers – WPCV – Lakeland, FL

On-Air Personality of the Year – Small Market

Deb Miles – WBYT-FM – South Bend, IN

Steve & Tiffany in the Morning – Steve Waters and Tiffany Kay – WFLS-FM – Fredericksburg, VA

Kicks Morning Crew – Sean Lamb and Dave Patrick – WQLK-FM – Richmond, IN

Morning Air Show – Steve Stroud, Ben Walker, and Nikki Thomas WXBQ-FM – Bristol, VA

Cat Pak Morning Show – Brent Lane and Mel McCrae – WYCT-FM – Pensacola, FL

Radio Station of the Year – Major Market

KILT-FM – Houston, TX

KKBQ-FM – Houston, TX

KMLE-FM – Phoenix, AZ

KSCS-FM – Dallas-Fort Worth, TX

WXTU-FM – Philadelphia, PA

ACM Radio Station of the Year – Large Market

KFRG-FM – San Bernardino, CA

KSOP-FM – Salt Lake City, UT

WKDF-FM – Nashville, TN

WMIL-FM – Milwaukee, WI

WPGB-FM – Pittsburgh, PA

WQDR-FM – Raleigh, NC

WSIX-FM – Nashville, TN

Radio Station of the Year – Medium Market

KIIM-FM – Tucson, AZ

KSKS-FM – Fresno, CA

KXKT-FM – Omaha, NE

WIVK-FM – Knoxville, TN

WQMX-FM – Akron, OH

WUSY-FM – Chattanooga, TN

Radio Station of the Year – Small Market