The Academy of Country Music announced that the ACM Honors ceremony will make its broadcast debut on Fox on Sept. 13. The ACM Honors, which takes place on Aug. 24, is an evening dedicated to recognizing the special honorees and off-camera winners from the 2022 ACM Awards.

This year’s lineup includes performances by Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, The Warren Brothers, Dan + Shay, Jordan Davis, Ernest, Vince Gill, Hardy, Wynonna Judd, Avril Lavigne, Little Big Town, Carly Pearce, Morgan Wallen, and Lainey Wilson. Additional artists will be announced in the coming weeks.

In addition, Trace Adkins will perform a cover of “A Country Boy Can Survive,” from the new Fox TV show, Monarch. Of course, Trace stars alongside Susan Sarandon and Anna Friel in the upcoming country music drama.

“Country music royalty reigns on Fox this fall, starting with the debut of Monarch, the network’s new drama about the first family of country music, followed by one of country’s most special nights, ACM Honors,” said Rob Wade of Fox Entertainment. “This partnership with the Academy of Country Music marks the return to television for this beloved, star-studded event. Giving country fans everywhere all the more reason to call Fox home.”

Honor Roll

For the second year, Carly Pearce will host the 15th ACM Honors ceremony at the Ryman Auditorium.

The ACM Honors will recognize several special awardees. Those include ACM Triple Crown Award recipient Miranda Lambert, ACM Spirit Award recipient Chris Stapleton, ACM Poet’s Award recipient Shania Twain, ACM Milestone Award recipient Morgan Wallen, and ACM Film Award recipient Yellowstone.

The evening will also honor winners of the ACM Industry Awards and ACM Studio Recording Awards.

Watch the Ceremony

The ACM Honors will take place on Aug. 24 at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium.

“We are thrilled to bring one of our industry’s favorite and most poignant nights back to prime-time television and to kick off our first-ever ACM partnership with Fox,” said Academy of Country Music CEO Damon Whiteside. “Being our 15th-anniversary show makes the return to television even more special. And a great opportunity to bring ACM Honors to the fans to experience the admiration and respect that our country community has for its own through emotional tributes and unique performances.”

In addition, general admission tickets are currently on sale now.