ACM Honors to Air Sept. 13 on Fox: Everything You Need to Know, Including Performers, Presenters, Awards & More

The 2022 ACM Honors ceremony will air on Fox on Sept. 13. Here’s everything you need to know about one of country music’s biggest nights, including performers, presenters, awardees, and more.

Date: Sept. 13

Sept. 13 Channel: Fox

Fox Time: 7 p.m. CT

7 p.m. CT Location: Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium

Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium Host: Carly Pearce

What to Watch: The ACM Honors, which took place on Aug. 24 at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, is an evening dedicated to recognizing the special honorees and off-camera winners from the 2022 ACM Awards. The show is returning to television for the first time in five years and coming to Fox for the first time as a two-hour prime-time special.

ACM Honors Performers

What to Watch: In addition to performances by Morgan Wallen, Carly Pearce, Lainey Wilson, Brooks & Dunn, and more, Trace Adkins performed a cover of “A Country Boy Can Survive,” from the new Fox TV show, Monarch. Trace stars alongside Susan Sarandon and Anna Friel in the new country music drama.

Presenters

Beth Ditto

Eric Church

Jesse Frasure

Ashley Gorley

Mickey Guyton

Frank Liddell

What to Watch: Eric Church was an unannounced presenter, who surprised Morgan Wallen with his first ACM Milestone Award for “outstanding achievement in country music during the preceding calendar year.”

Honorees

Miranda Lambert, ACM Triple Crown Award

Chris Stapleton, ACM Spirit Award

Shania Twain, ACM Poet’s Award

Morgan Wallen, ACM Milestone Award

Yellowstone, ACM Film Award

HARDY, ACM Songwriter of the Year

Sonny Throckmorton, ACM Poet’s Award

Connie Bradley, ACM Icon Award

Duane Clark, ACM Service Award

Paul Barnabee, ACM Lifting Lives Award

Dwight Wiles, ACM Lifting Lives Award

What to Watch: Miranda Lambert received the ACM Triple Crown Award for winning ACM Entertainer of the Year, Female/Male Vocalist of the Year, and New Artist of the Year during the course of her career. Only a handful of artists have received the award, including Merle Haggard, Brooks & Dunn, Kenny Chesney, and Carrie Underwood, among others.