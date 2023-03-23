ACM Lifting Lives Concert to Feature Morgan Wallen, Hardy, Lainey Wilson & More

The day before the 58th ACM Awards air live from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, on May 11, Morgan Wallen and a few of his famous friends will take the stage for the ACM Lifting Lives concert. Morgan will headline the show on May 10 at Topgolf in The Colony, Texas. Supporting artists include Lainey Wilson, Hardy, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman.

The concert portion of the fundraiser will take place after the celebrity Topgolf tournament.

“ACM Lifting Lives does great work providing aid in times of need to folks inside and outside of the music industry,” said Morgan Wallen. “My band and I are excited to help them raise funds to continue doing this amazing work.”

General admission tickets for the concert will be available to ACM Members, ACM A-List subscribers, and 58th ACM Awards ticket holders through a pre-sale on March 23 at noon CST. In addition, remaining tickets will be available to the general public on March 24 at 10 a.m. CST.

ACM Lifting Lives

ACM Lifting Lives is the philanthropic partner of the Academy of Country Music.

“The support of country music artists and the industry as a whole are who make the impactful work of ACM Lifting Lives possible,” said ACM Lifting Lives executive director Lyndsay Cruz. “We are so thankful to Morgan, Hardy, Lainey, Ernest, Bailey, and DJ 13lackbeard. For volunteering their time to help us raise money and awareness. And we know music fans in Texas will be blown away by this all-star lineup.”

In addition to distributing more than $4 million to date through its Covid Relief Fund, Lifting Lives provides critical support through the Diane Holcomb Emergency Relief Fund, significant annual commitments to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital, Music Health Alliance, and the Ryan Seacrest Foundation. And it provides individual grants to organizations that reach communities all across America.