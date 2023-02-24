After 20 Years, Dierks Bentley Continues to Plot His Own Country Music Course With ‘Gravel & Gold’

Dierks Bentley released his self-titled debut album in 2003. His 10th studio album, Gravel & Gold, dropped today (Feb. 24). And for the last 20 years—more so than any other “mainstream” country artist I can think of right now—Dierks Bentley has done things his way. That’s not to say he hasn’t listened to the folks at his longtime Capitol Records Nashville label, or his wife of 17 years, or his GreenRoom PR team. But let’s just take a quick bird’s-eye view of Dierks’ musical track record over the last two decades.

His radio singles have toggled from the deeply personal “I Hold On” to the deeply ridiculous “Drunk on a Plane.” From his on-the-run debut single, “What Was I Thinkin’,” to his current live-in-moment single, “Gold.” He’s dueted with Elle King on “Different for Girls” (before Elle was “country”) and teamed with Breland and Hardy for “Beers on Me.” And so much more.

Along the way, 18 of those singles have reached No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. He’s scored seven No. 1 albums on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart. Of course, Dierks has detoured, too. In 2010, Dierks dropped a bluegrass-infused album, Up on the Ridge. And, yes, he went incognito at the frontman of Hot Country Knights 10 years later for 2020’s The K Is Silent. He’s had a Greatest Hits album and a couple live albums/EPs, as well.

The man is making his music—regardless of how many Grammys he’s won (0—but he does have 14 nominations).

“An Evening With @DierksBentley: The Road to Gravel & Gold” kicking off with some heaters!



Check out this live version of “Cowboy Boots.”



Spoiler alert: it’s damn good. pic.twitter.com/E6SL67I6gl — Outsider (@outsider) February 24, 2023

The Road to Gravel & Gold

On Feb. 23—the night before Dierks’ new album dropped—he hosted a one-night concert event, The Road to Gravel & Gold, at Nashville’s CMA Theater.

“This is kinda a compilation of sounds and styles and themes I’ve collected over the years—try to put a little bit of my mark on,” said Dierks, from the stage, about his new album.

During the two-hour show, Dierks revisited some of his biggest hits (“Lot of Leavin’ Left to Do,” “Living,” “What Was I Thinkin’,” and more), as well as plenty of new material from Gravel & Gold (“Gold,” “Sun Sets in Colorado,” “Still,” “Cowboy Boots,” and more).

Dierks also brought out a motley mix of specials guests, including bluegrass legend Del McCoury, Ronnie McCoury, Sam Bush, The War and Treaty, and Luke Dick. Such an enjoyable night.

All this writing just to say this: Dierks’ new album—like the night of music—is really enjoyable. More so than enjoyable, it’s just Dierks.

He’s been doing it for 20 years. Making music his way. Maybe he’ll get a Grammy for it—someday.