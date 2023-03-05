Alabama’s Randy Owen Discusses the Return of June Jam: ‘You Never Know What Wonderful Things Are Going to Happen’

Last month, surviving Alabama members Teddy Gentry and Randy Owen, along with the late Jeff Cook’s widow accepted the V.I. Prewett Lifetime Achievement Award. During the ceremony, Owen announced the return of the band’s iconic June Jam. At the time, he said he hoped the annual festival would go on long after he, Gentry, and the rest of the band passed on.

At the moment, we still don’t know who will perform at the 2023 June Jam. In the past, the event featured performances from Garth Brooks, Alan Jackson, Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, Trisha Yearwood, Charley Pride, and a laundry list of other country greats. However, great music is only the tip of the iceberg.

This year, June Jam will also include a meet and greet with Randy Owen on his Lookout Mountain farm. Additionally, fans can attend a brunch at Cook Castle to benefit the Jeff and Lisa Cook Foundation as well as a public memorial service for Cook, who passed in November.

Randy Owen told People that reviving June Jam is bittersweet. “I’m real thankful that the stars have lined up, and we can do it,” he said of the event. “It’s sad that Jeff won’t be part of it, but he’ll be part of it because his footprints are all over everything we do.”

Randy Owen Reveals the Reason Behind Reviving June Jam

“Speaking for myself, I wanted to leave something for the city to continue on after we’re gone,” Randy Owen said. “Jeff passed away, and the one thing we can give is our name to the June Jam that they can continue to hold. As long as there are people there in the city after we pass on, they still have a great function, a great festival. It can be a real positive for the city, the state, the Southeast, or the nation.”

“A lot of the stuff I’ve done in my life has to do with charity and helping others and helping cities and causes,” Randy Owen said. “June Jam is a way to be real positive and leave something real positive on this earth after we’re gone. Hopefully, that ain’t for a long time. But, you never know.”

“From year to year, you never know what wonderful things are going to happen,” says Owen who is looking forward to the “positive vibe” of the festival. Like many fans, he’s looking forward to more than the music that is the centerpiece of the festival.

The fan meet and greet on his farm was on his mind during his chat with People. That event, he says, “Is very relaxed and not really planned. We’ll let things happen as they want to happen. It’s not anything organized. I don’t like organization.”

Tickets for June Jam are on sale now through Ticketmaster. The concert will take place on June 3rd at the VFW Fairgrounds in Fort Payne, Alabama. Alabama will open and close the show. Other performers and special guests will be announced in the coming weeks.