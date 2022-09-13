Alabama’s Teddy Gentry Arrested on Marijuana Charges

On Monday (September 12th), founding member of country music group Alabama, Teddy Gentry, was reportedly arrested on misdemeanor marijuana and drug paraphernalia charges.

According to AL.com, Teddy Gentry was arrested and booked into Cherokee County Jail at 10:38 a.m., but released within an hour. The jail’s log did not specify the amount of the bond. Sheriff Jeff Shaver also told the media outlet that the arrest was made during a traffic stop. Don Murry Grubb, who is a spokesman for Alabama, told the Associated Press that he is aware of the incident. However, Gentry did not have an immediate comment.

Teddy Gentry teamed up with his cousins Randy Owen and Jeff Cook to form Alabama more than 50 years ago. The music group has sold more than 70 million albums and released dozen of hit tracks, including Dixieland Delight, My Home’s in Alabama, The Closer You Get, and Mountain Music. The band originally disbanded in 2004. However, they got back together in 2010 and have continued to make new music ever since.

Teddy Gentry Opens Up About Alabama’s Early Struggles Before Becoming Successful

While speaking to Military News in 2015, Teddy Gentry opened up about the struggles that Alabama faced early on before becoming a successful country music group.

“We started in 1973 working summer time in the Carolinas, Myrtle Beach,” Teddy Gentry explained. “Trying to make a name and have a following. It’s hard work and you gotta love it. It’s almost like being called to preach. If I had never been successful, I still don’t regret the hours and writing the songs. That’s where my love was, writing the songs.”

When asked about his songwriting process, Teddy Gentry explained there isn’t a “set” formula. “Sometimes you’re inspired but he moment or an event like my daughter’s birthday. Then there are times when I have gotten together with great songwriters and the day will pass and nothing creative will happen. Those days to me are like fishing you enjoy the company you’re with, have fun, and it is not a wasted day. For me, music and words, they come together.”

Teddy Gentry went on to share, “The best part of writing is the production and arranging it for the band. The first thing is you gotta love it. It’s long hours an unbelievable amount of work and a very long process. I tell young people all the time that the success comes in doing it. Enjoy the present. Don’t base your life on tomorrow. Be happy with today and what you are doing because, at the end of the day, you will feel that you have accomplished something.”