Alabama to Revive ‘June Jam’ Benefit Concert After 26 Years

Alabama is reviving its June Jam benefit concert after 26 years. The band’s Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry will bring the concert event back to their hometown of Fort Payne, Alabama, for the first time since 1997. The concert will take place on June 3 at the VFW Fairgrounds.

Alabama, which lost founding band member Jeff Cook to Parkinson’s disease in November 2022, will open and close the festival. Special guests will be announced in the coming weeks. Alabama’s Fan Appreciation Week will also take place in the days preceding June Jam. The week will include a public celebration of life for Jeff Cook, Teddy Gentry’s talent contest, a songwriters concert,and more.

“Our wishes are that Fort Payne will take June Jam and it will go on forever,” says Alabama frontman Randy Owen. “We lost Jeff, and when me and Teddy are gone, hopefully the city will continue with the June Jam. We want this to continue to help the city, the town, the state, and just help people in general.”

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on March 1 at 10 a.m. CT. Pre-sale for Alabama Fan Club members is available now.

June Jam

In 1981, Alabama decided to combine two of the band’s biggest passions: making music and helping those in need. That year they signed on to play a charity concert in their hometown of Fort Payne, but the money the show raised never reached its intended target: the city’s schools. Instead, the funds ended up in the hands of the concert promoters.

That experience had a lasting effect on the group. The following year, Alabama staged its own event, billed as June Jam. During its 16-year run from 1982 to 1997, June Jam raised millions of dollars for the local school system and charities.

Over the years, the event grew into a 10-day extravaganza, complete with an all-star concert, celebrity softball game, songwriters showcase, and more. Previous performers included Willie Nelson, Garth Brooks, Dolly Parton, Vince Gill, Alan Jackson, Travis Tritt, Brooks & Dunn, Clint Black, Glen Campbell,The Judds, Tim McGraw, The Byrds, Wayne Newton, Trisha Yearwood, Charley Pride, and many more.