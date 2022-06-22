Alan Jackson Announces Signature ‘Silverbelly’ Whiskey

Five O’Clock came early on Wednesday, as Alan Jackson announced his own signature whiskey. Silverbelly Whiskey takes its name from the country music legend’s signature hat. While most people likely assume that is a white hat that Jackson has worn all of these years, it’s not. The color is actually “silverbelly.”

The new spirit was created in partnership with Silver Screen Bottling Company and DSP-KY-10. It’ll be available in 750ml bottles and it’s 91 proof with 45.5% ABV. It’s already available in stores in Tennessee. But fans outside of the state can purchase Silverbelly Whiskey online with pre-orders here.

Certifying that Silverybelly Whiskey is Alan Jackson’s brand, each batch number will reflect each of the icon’s number one hits. The first batch is named after his first hit, “Here in the Real World,” released in 1990.

Silverbelly Whiskey has “an aroma of brown sugar, sweet apple, cherry, honey, and a taste that’s sweet smooth, and spicy; bright fall fruits with a light, silky texture on the mid-palate; soft caramelized oak tones are met with a savory wood spice on the finish,” according to a press release announcing the brand.

Alan Jackson celebrated the announcement by posting a video from AJ’s Good Time Bar on Broadway in Nashville.

“I opened the first bottle of Silverbelly; this is what happened,” the post was captioned. “Silverbelly – for the Good Times.”

Alan Jackson’s ‘Last Call’

Alan Jackson recently celebrated his 31st year as a member of the Grand Ole Opry. He also announced his “Last Call” Tour for 2022. He’s not calling it a retirement tour, but he’s certainly hinted that it could be. It’s the first tour that he has done since revealing that he has Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease. While the condition is not fatal, it does affect things like balance and muscle function.

He was forced to cancel his CMA Fest appearance at the last minute with little explanation. When apologizing for the cancellation, he assured fans that he would be on the road this summer.

The tour kicks off on Friday, June 24 at Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi, Miss. It continues through cities in most corners of America until October. Other Southern dates include Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville on June 25 and Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Ga. on August 12. He’ll visit Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C. on August 13. Alan Jackson will hit Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky. on September 9 and Greensboro, N.C. on August 10. The “Last Call” Tour will also see his silverbelly hat pop up across Texas, California and up into Pennsylvania. We’re definitely not calling this a retirement tour, but it can’t hurt to take advantage of every opportunity you have to see a legend. See when he’s coming near you and learn how to get tickets at his website.