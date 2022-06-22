Just when you think you’ve seen every side of a person… Country music legend Alan Jackson showed another side of himself by singing karaoke. Of course, he had a little help from his newest venture, Silverbelly Whiskey. The new, distilled spirit is going to be available on shelves and online, so let’s talk about it.

First of all, no one wants to buy liquor that the man with his name on the bottle wouldn’t drink himself, and enjoy. AJ has all kinds of places to party and he was in his Good Time Bar(n) singing Jerry Lee Lewis with a friend. “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On” is a solid tune and a perfect pic for karaoke. If you’re Alan freakin’ Jackson, you can make folks shake like in this video.

Check out the post below and watch him shake it like it’s 1958.

I think that AJ was sharing some of that Silverbelly with his pal here. It looks like all involved had a good time, though. In the caption, the whiskey is explained a little bit.

“I opened the first bottle of Silverbelly; this is what happened,” Jackson shares. “Silverbelly – for the Good Times.”

“Alan is proud to introduce Silverbelly Whiskey, a new premium spirit distilled exclusively for – and hand-selected by -him…crafted to celebrate his iconic career and countless memories for all to enjoy.”

The name Silverbelly comes from “the color of his iconic cowboy hat,” according to the website. This is a Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey and is distilled to 91 proof. 1991 was a good year for Alan Jackson. Don’t Rock the Jukebox was his breakthrough album. It seems like all the details are accounted for here.

Make Sure You Catch Alan Jackson on Tour This Year

On Friday, Alan Jackson starts his Last Call: One More for the Road Tour. He isn’t going to officially say one way or another if he is hanging g up his hat and guitar. However, with his recent health issues and the title of the tour, some are thinking it might be one of the last. That’s reason enough to go out and catch a show this summer or fall. As long as he wants to perform live, he will sell out crowds, which we know for sure.

When he looks at his career and what he wants it to be, he mentions the greats in country music history. “I’ve always admired my heroes like George Jones, Merle Haggard, Loretta Lynn, and Charley Pride.” Those icons played until the day they couldn’t. Loretta is still poking her head around here and there, though.

This tour is going to be awesome. If he stays well stocked on that Silverbelly Whiskey then he’s going to really have a good time on tour. Honestly, I’d watch an Alan Jackson karaoke tour. Just him singing his favorite songs from a blue screen on a 2002 19-inch box Sony. But, thankfully we have the real deal and plenty of dates to choose from.