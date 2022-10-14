Alan Jackson’s Daughter Mattie Shares Behind-the-Scenes Pics With Family at CMT Artists of the Year

Alan Jackson was presented the prestigious Artist of a Lifetime Award at the CMT Artists of the Year ceremony which was taped in Nashville on Wednesday. His daughter Mattie shared some photos from the event. Check out her behind-the-scenes shots below.

“Best way to celebrate [Alan Jackson] is all dolled up with these peeps! What a beautiful evening and reminder the impact his remarkable career continues to have on so many as this year’s CMT Artist of a Lifetime,” she captioned the post.

Alan Jackson was one of seven artists honored at the event. Carly Pearce, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Cody Johnson and Walker Hayes are the main honorees for the annual ceremony. Alan Jackson and Lainey Wilson receive the special awards. Lainey will be presented with the Breakout Artist of the Year Award. Alan gets the Artist of a Lifetime Award, while the other five are honored for “dominating” country music for the past year.

There are also a pile of special presenters. Chris Stapleton is there. So are Kelsea Ballerini, Dan + Shay, Gary LeVox, Shane McAnally and Dale Earnhardt, Jr. Junior is presenting Luke Combs his award remotely from a charity event in their shared home of North Carolina.

“We are honored to recognize the astounding achievements of this illustrious group of artists over the past year,” said CMT Vice President of Music, Production and Events Margaret Comeaux in a statement. “Carly, Cody, Kane, Luke and Walker all represent the vibrant future of the country music format as they defy convention and blaze new trails, breaking industry records and genre barriers. We can’t wait to celebrate their extraordinary accomplishments alongside their fellow artists and friends.”

Alan Jackson Cancels Remainder of 2022 Tour

The performance at the CMT Artists of the Year ceremony will be a rare one for Alan Jackson. The singer recently canceled the remainder of his 2022 tour dates due to health complications. He was diagnosed with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease. The disease isn’t fatal, but it affects his balance. He struggled with symptoms throughout much of his tour and it eventually became too much to bear.

Alan Jackson is hoping he can make those dates up in the new year, but it’s not clear if he can. He’s gently suggested that this tour was his last, but never officially made the declaration. Perhaps if he’s feeling better, he’ll make those dates up and add some along the way. It doesn’t look good. What does look good for Alan Jackson is life as a grandfather. He’s got more on the way. CMT Artists of the Years airs on CMT on Friday night at 8 p.m. CT.