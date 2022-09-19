Alan Jackson’s Emotional Concert in Dallas Leaves Fans in Tears

After almost four decades of unforgettable shows and great country music, Alan Jackson is pumping the breaks. He’s not getting out of the business, but he is slowing down. Last year, Jackson revealed his decade-long battle with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease which impairs his mobility. In the very early stages of the disease, he was able to go about life as normal. Now, though, Jackson has some problems with his balance. As a result, he has to drastically scale back his future touring plans. Right now, he’s less than a month away from finishing his Last Call: One More for the Road tour. It will be his final nationwide stadium tour.

Over the weekend, Alan Jackson took his show to Dallas’ American Airlines Center. Residents of Dallas have been waiting on Jackson to come back for two years. So, when he came to town, they showed up in droves. The Dallas Observer reports that it was an emotional night for everyone in attendance, including Alan.

During his 90-minute set, Alan Jackson held the near-capacity crowd in the palm of his hand. They laughed, shed tears, and sang along with one of the best to ever grace a stage. “I’m not singing 100%. I’m dealing with some stuff, but I’m going to give you all I have,” he told the crowd at one point. All he had was more than enough for the room full of adoring fans.

During the show, Alan Jackson played his biggest hits. He also took time to reflect on his long and successful career. “I lived the American dream. I’ve had more hits that I could remember, sold more records that I could imagine,” Jackson told the crowd. “Thank you for your support all these years.”

Alan Jackson’s Condition Didn’t Slow Him Down

Alan Jackson is fighting a progressive and debilitating neurological disorder. However, he didn’t let that get in his way in Dallas. The only concession he made to his Charcot-Marie-Tooth was a brace bolted into the stage. Sometimes, Alan would lean against that brace for support. Then, when it was time to wrap things up, he leaned heavily on a stagehand as he made his way off the stage.

Those in attendance in Dallas and all of those who see Alan Jackson on this tour know they’re witnessing something special. Jackson, Randy Travis, and a few others shaped the sound of 90s country. They fought tooth and nail to keep real country music on country radio. Now, though, age and disease are slowly removing those torchbearers from the business.

Make no mistake, Alan Jackson isn’t hanging up his spurs just yet. However, knowing that this is the Georgia native’s final national outing makes every stop on the Last Call: One More for the Road tour that much more special.