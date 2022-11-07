Alan Jackson To Honor US Veterans and Military Members With Special Performance

There is no denying that Alan Jackson is a patriotic American. From his renditions of songs like “America the Beautiful” and his 9/11 tear-jerker “Where Were You” to his social media posts showing love for the veterans, Jackson is open about how he feels. This year, he’s showing some major love for veterans and active service members with a special performance.

Last month, Alan Jackson and his team came to the tough decision to postpone the rest of his concerts for the year. The country icon is battling Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease. The neurological disorder affects his balance, the strength of his limbs, and his overall ability to stand. That may keep him off the road, but it won’t keep him from showing up for members of the United States Armed Forces.

This Veterans Day, Alan Jackson is teaming up with AARP to put on a special performance for veterans as well as active service members. It’s an online concert, so fans from across the nation and around the world will be able to tune in. The show starts at 8 PM Eastern Time on Veterans Day. Jackson will play a 45-minute set for the troops.

According to the AARP website, Alan Jackson won’t be alone during the presentation. Gary Sinise, the AARP ambassador for veterans and military families will make an appearance as well. While Jackson and the AARP are dedicating this performance to the troops, you don’t have to be a military member to watch it. In fact, you don’t even need to be an AARP member. You just have to RSVP to the event.

Head over to the AARP website to register for the event. You will need an AARP account to RSVP, but you don’t have to be a member to create an account.

A Big Year for Alan Jackson

Despite his health issues, Alan Jackson is seeing some major career milestones this year. For instance, Jackson received the Artist of a Lifetime Award at the CMT Artists of the Year show in October. Later this month, In a press release, CMT stated, “We’re honored to recognize Alan Jackson as this year’s CMT Artist of a Lifetime. For more than 30 years, his traditional sound, iconic voice, and beloved catalog of music had captivated audiences across the globe. His talent as a recording artist and songwriter is simply unmatched.”

Later this month, Jackson will receive the Country Music Association’s highest honor. At the 56th annual CMA Awards, he will take home the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award. That award goes to artists who have achieved both national and international acclaim through concerts, philanthropy, and record sales. These artists must have also “positively impacted and contributed to the growth of the genre over time.” With a discography full of classic country songs and a generation of artists following his lead, it’s safe to say that Alan Jackson earned this one.