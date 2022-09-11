Alan Jackson Honors 9/11 Anniversary Looking Back on Powerful ‘Where Were You’ Performance

Alan Jackson is, inarguably, one of the biggest country music stars on the planet and continues to play a prominent role in the genre today. However, it’s his 2002 hit “Where Were You” that quickly became one of his most popular singles of the early 2000s. And on today, September 11, that reflective ballad has an especially prominent meaning. Reflecting on the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, Alan Jackson took a look back on an early performance of “Where Were You” over the weekend amid the tragedy’s 21st anniversary. See his post below.

May we never forget the lives lost on September 11, 2001. 🇺🇸 #PatriotDay pic.twitter.com/fGBmdLhBIX — Alan Jackson (@OfficialJackson) September 11, 2022

As a younger Alan Jackson launches into a performance of “Where Were You (When the World Stopped Turning),” the country artist wrote, “May we never forget the lives lost on September 11, 2001.” He added the hashtag, “#PatriotDay.”

Country music fans watched Alan Jackson’s early performance, complimented the song, and shared their own tributes to the lives lost and families forever changed by the events of 9/11.

“Song still gives me a lump in my throat,” one of the country star’s fans wrote. “Greatest song ever written.”

Another said, “A beautiful song Alan[,] I know it was written from your heart and soul. This song [meant] so much to the people who lost their love one’s that September day.”

One other Alan Jackson fan somberly recalled that 2001 day, writing, “I’ll never forget that day.”

Wynonna Judd Joins Alan Jackson In Sharing 9/11 Tribute

Though one of Alan Jackson’s most popular songs happens to be a memorial hymn honoring the victims and families affected by the 9/11 attacks in 2001, he’s hardly the only country music star to recall that somber event over the weekend. Taking to Twitter in a post of her own, country singer Wynonna Judd also shared a heartfelt message, writing, “I have not forgotten.”

The Judds singer’s post showed the same love and compassion that Alan Jackson’s did, though her message was much simpler overall. In addition, her post also featured the iconic photo of three firemen hoisting the American flag above the rubble of the World Trade Center.

Country music fans flocked to the comments section following Wynonna Judd’s post, promising that they, also, have not forgotten 9/11.

Responding to Judd’s post, one fan wrote, “I also will never forget. We have to do better to be better.”

A second of the country star’s fans added, “Not forgotten[,] have taken care of many of the heroes from that [day.] they paid a heavy price for their bravery and…they would do it again.”

Alan Jackson and Wynonna Judd’s memorial posts came just a few hours after the nation observed a shared moment of silence before engaging in honorable events meant to recall those lost on 9/11.