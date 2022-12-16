Alan-Jackson-Is-Officially-a-Grandpa-Now_-PHOTO

Country music legend Alan Jackson and his wife Denise are celebrating their 43rd wedding anniversary today. Fans have flooded social media with comments in support of the happy couple’s big milestone. The excitement didn’t end there though. Jackson just shared the news that he officially became a grandpa two days ago. Alan and Denise’s daughter Ali and her husband Sam welcomed their son Jack into the world on December 13. It wasn’t exactly breaking news, as he announced back in the summer that a grandkid was on the way. What an incredible anniversary gift that is though.

Denise and I are celebrating our 43rd wedding anniversary with our new grandson Jackson Alvie Bradshaw.



Ali and Sam welcomed Jack into the world on Dec 13, 2022.



So happy that this little guy has made us grandparents! -AJ pic.twitter.com/gc9PghhUtg — Alan Jackson (@OfficialJackson) December 15, 2022

Celebrating Alan & Denise Jackson’s Love Story

Alan Jackson is probably most well known for his more fun songs like Chattachoochie, Good Time, Don’t Rock The Jukebox, Gone Country, Where I Come From, Chasin’ That Neon Rainbow, and It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere. The man also knows his way around a love song though too. His tunes Like Red On A Rose, It Must Be Love, Tall, Tall Trees, Blue Blooded Woman, Right On The Money, Livin’ On Love, and A Woman’s Love, are all absolutely romantic as hell. Alan Jackson and his wife’s real-life love story is quite romantic too.

Alan and Denise were high school sweethearts and got married when he was just 21 years old. The whole process was made easier given that Denise’s last name was already Jackson. Therefore, she didn’t have to worry about changing it. His wife was always his biggest fan. Her support is a big part of why his country music dreams became a reality.

While he was on the grind early in his career, she worked as a flight attendant to support them until he finally made it big. She also helped him land his big break. As the story goes, one day Denise Jackson spotted Rhinestone Cowboy singer Glen Campbell at an airport. She introduced herself. Then she explained that her husband was a very talented country musician and was looking for a record deal. Campbell gave her a business card for his music publishing company. That connection his wife made for him eventually allowed his career to take flight. As a special thanks, Alan recently dedicated his CMA Lifetime Achievement Award to her.

Their marriage wasn’t always the perfect fairy tale though. As Alan’s career blew up in the late 90s, his growing fame and increasingly chaotic schedule took a toll on the relationship. The couple even legally separated in 1997. However, they both genuinely wanted to make things work. With the help of marriage counseling, they eventually reconciled their vows. The couple’s bond has been rock solid ever since. That whole experience inspired Alan’s hit song Remember When.

Though Alan’s feelings obviously come pouring out in his music, Denise also previously shared her thoughts about the romantic rollercoaster she’s been on with her husband. “It’s just little things I think that has helped us more than anything,” she said. “If you can last until you’re 40 years old, hopefully, you’ll be mature enough to figure out the rest of the years.” That amazing love story now has an exciting new chapter though, as the longtime couple is now starting a new adventure together as grandparents.