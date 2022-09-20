Alan Jackson Performs Emotional Show in Dallas, See Videos From the Concert

Alan Jackson is winding down his “Last Call” Tour. He hasn’t officially declared that this will be the final time he takes his music on the road, but he’s hinted at the notion plenty. And he has said this will be if for touring at this scale. He recently stopped in Dallas, and several fans grabbed video from a big night. Check out a clip from “Chattahoochee” below.

My favorite country singer and the legendary, Georgia born and raised, Mr. Alan Jackson pic.twitter.com/cbPka7xjQU — Emma Rice-Tanner (@emmaricetanner) September 17, 2022

“My favorite country singer and the legendary, Georgia born and raised, Mr. Alan Jackson,” one fan shared from the Moody Center in Dallas.

He played a lot of tracks from his prolific catalog. Check out a clip from “Good Time” below.

What a great night in Dallas at the Alan Jackson show…. pic.twitter.com/xDkVPATHmS — TheTruckinBassets (@Truckin_Bassets) September 18, 2022

“What a great night in Dallas at the Alan Jackson show,” another fan posted sharing a clip from the track.

One reviewer for the Dallas Observer noted that Alan Jackson said he wasn’t singing at 100% but that he was going to “give you all I got.” They also noted that nothing seemed off about his 90-minute performance. He received standing ovations and fans shed plenty of tears during performances of tracks like “Remember When” and “Drive (For Daddy Gene).” It was an emotional evening in a city that’s been an important part of Alan Jackson’s career.

Maybe the path forward for Alan Jackson is a Las Vegas residency. That’s where his contemporary, George Strait, went when he retired from full-scale touring. It feels hard to believe that this is the last we’ve seen of Alan Jackson. He just launched his new Silverbelly whiskey, so named for the color of his trademark cowboy hat. And his Broadway bar in Nashville is still cranking out the good times. But some time away to enjoy being a grandfather will be good for the 63-year-old.

Alan Jackson’s ‘Last Call’ is Winding Down

There are a few more chances to catch Alan Jackson on the ‘Last Call’ Tour. But there aren’t many, so take each opportunity that you get. Next up is Phoenix, Ariz. where he’ll perform at Gila River Arena on September 30. Then it’s off to Anaheim, Calif. on October 1 for a show at the Honda Center. After that, he heads to the Northeast to wrap it up.

Alan Jackson is at the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey on October 7. And he wraps it up the next night in Pittsburgh. He’ll finish the tour at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pa. on October 8.

But…we’re still inferring a lot here. The Dallas fans “felt” like it was the last show. He’s “implied” this is it. But it’s never been made clear. And there’s a tiny note at the bottom of his tour page that says “Check back for tour updates.” So maybe we’ll get some new updates. Check all of the dates out and get ticket information at his website.