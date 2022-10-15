Alan Jackson Posts Rare Family Photo at CMT Artists of the Year Event

Prior to the CMT Artists of the Year Event on Friday (October 14th), country music legend Alan Jackson posted a rare family photo on his social media accounts.

“Gather your family and watch Alan on CMT as he receives the ‘Artist Of A Lifetime Award,’” Jackson’s post reads. He also performed during the big event.

During his speech on the CMT Artists of the Year stage, Alan Jackson paid tribute to the late Loretta Lynn, who passed away earlier this month. “First thing I want to say is, that there will never be another Loretta Lynn…She was always so nice and we had a good friendship, and I just really appreciated her. We’re going to miss you sugar.”

Alan Jackson, who is a three-time CMA Entertainer of the Year, also spoke about what the latest award really means to him. “I’ve said this before, I think I’ve made more videos than anybody in the world. I think I’ve made about 60 of them over the years probably just close. You know, after Chattahoochee, I was the first action video artist I believe.”

Also while recalling his music videos through the years, Alan Jackson said, “[I] went onto drive trucks in the mud, Nascar racecars, I’ve jumped bigfoot monster trucks, I jumped it over six cars one time I did all this stuff, standing on top of skyscrapers, been on a boat in the ocean with my band all that stuff. I always believed that videos were important to music.”

CMT’s Artist of the Year Event Comes Just Days After Alan Jackson Postponed His Remaining 2022 Performances Due to Health Issues

As previously reported, Alan Jackson recently announced that he was postponing the remainder of his 2022 performances due to health issues.

Alan Jackson has Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease. The country music hitmaker spoke about the neurological disorder in 2021. He was diagnosed in 2011. “It’s been affecting me for years. And it’s getting more and more obvious. And I know I’m stumbling around on stage and now I’m having a little trouble balancing even in front of the microphone, and so I just feel very uncomfortable, and I just want people to know that’s why I look like I do.”

Alan Jackson further explained that he did not want his fans to feel sorry for him due to his health struggles. However, he also said that while the disease is not fatal, it is going to disable him eventually.

Alan Jackson said he is planning to make up the 2022 postponed shows in 2023. They will be the final dates for Jackson’s “Last Call” tour. So, maybe there’s hope for a potential new tour in the future.