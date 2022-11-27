Alan Jackson, Reba McEntire and More Country Stars Decorate Christmas Trees To Benefit First Responders Children’s Foundation

Country music stars Alan Jackson, Reba McEntire, and many others are decorating Christmas trees to benefit a children’s foundation. They along with many others are coming together to support Gaylord Opryland Resort’s 39th annual A Country Christmas event. It features the Parade of Trees, too. This happens to be Tennessee’s longest-running holiday attraction for local and visiting families.

Universal Music Group hosts this year’s display of Christmas trees. Besides Jackson and McEntire, other trees are from other Grand Ole Opry members like Keith Urban and Little Big Town. They are joined by George Strait, Jon Pardi, Jordan Davis, Kacey Musgraves, and Luke Bryan. Also, Maddie & Tae, Sam Hunt, and Tyler Hubbard.

People Can Go And See Trees From Alan Jackson and Other Artists

Thanks to a self-guided tour, guests will be able to enjoy the Parade of Trees. The tree decorations go along with an artist’s specific style or even an album theme. You can find this in the resort’s Garden Conservatory and Cascades Atrium from now through January 10, 2023, Country Now reports. Artists have donated “Once in a Lifetime” VIP experiences as part of their offerings. These include fly-aways, VIP concert experiences, exclusive merchandise, and more. All of this goes to benefit First Responders Children’s Foundation.

Proceeds will go toward helping to provide scholarships. Also, for mental health services to children who have lost a parent in the line of duty. This also includes a new collaboration with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals for the local Monroe Carell Jr Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.

Funds From The Program Will Go To Two Core Areas In Need

Funds from the Parade of Trees holiday program, a recent release indicates, will be allocated to two core First Responder Children’s Foundation areas of focus in need of funding. One is the Scholarship Program, which provides college scholarships to the children of first responder heroes who lost their lives and made the ultimate sacrifice. Two is the Resiliency Program. FRCF provides free and confidential mental health counseling to children of first responders.

“The holidays are a special time when people come together to celebrate and be thankful for their blessings,” McEntire said in a release. “This holiday season, I’m thankful I can help raise awareness for the First Responders Children’s Foundation, which supports the children and families of first responders who risk their lives every day to serve our communities. I hope everyone will go to charitystars.com/paradeoftrees to enter to win and support the families of this wonderful organization.”

Among the themes and experiences available this year are McEntire’s red, green, and gold tree celebrating her Christmas album, The Ultimate Christmas Collection, paired with a VIP trip to New York City to see her live at Madison Square Garden.