alan-jackson-returns-to-the-stage-for-first-time-since-cma-fest-cancellation

Alan Jackson is a man of his word. Don’t ever doubt him. Two weeks after cancelling his CMA Fest performance at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium on June 11, Alan returned to the stage on June 24.

“Sorry I won’t be at @CountryMusic Fest in Nashville this weekend,” said Alan in a Tweet on June 6. “But I’ll see you on the road this summer and fall starting at the end of the month! – AJ”

True to his word, Alan kicked off his Last Call: One More for the Road Tour on June 24 with a sold-out show in Biloxi, Miss., followed by a sold-out show in Knoxville, Tenn., on June 25. The Country Music Hall of Fame member treated fans to nearly two dozen songs each night, including a rousing encore of “Rocky Top” at Knoxville’s Thompson-Boling Arena.

Nothing but good times last night in Biloxi, MS! Are you ready for night two tonight Knoxville? #LastCallWithAlan



📸: Josh Gicker pic.twitter.com/AOohbDogXM — Alan Jackson (@OfficialJackson) June 25, 2022

Alan Hits the Road

Of course, this is Alan’s first tour since revealing he is living with Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT) disease on the Today show in September 2021. While the chronic inherited neuropathy condition is not fatal, it does result in nerve deterioration that hampers muscle function, movement, and balance. And for a guy accustomed to moving around on stage while singing his 26 No. 1 hits, that’s a problem.

“I’ve always admired my heroes like George Jones, Merle Haggard, Loretta Lynn and Charley Pride who just played as much as they wanted to, as long as they could,” said Alan Jackson, when the tour was announced. “I’ve always thought I’d like to do that, and I’d like to as long as my health will allow. I’ll try to do as much as I can, but if I’m comin’ your way, come see me.”

Alan’s arena tour features 14 more dates through the summer and fall. AJ has been keeping it country for more than 30 years, so catch him in action while you can. $1 from every ticket sold for the tour will be donated to the CMT Research Foundation, and will be matched by a group of CMTRF donors and board members.

What a magical night in Knoxville, TN! Thank you for kicking off the second show of the #LastCallWithAlan tour!



📸: Josh Gicker pic.twitter.com/zl7Ogfi4lU — Alan Jackson (@OfficialJackson) June 26, 2022

