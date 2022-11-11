Alan Jackson Shares Rare Photo With His Whole Family From CMA Awards

Whenever you see Alan Jackson out and having a good time, it makes you feel like you’re out and having a good time. AJ and his family were all at the CMA Awards and got together for a rare photo of the entire crew. The country music legend made it out for the awards ceremony and took in all the glitz and glamour with the rest of the crowd.

Of course, it wasn’t just a trip for pleasure for Alan Jackson. He had some business to take care of. That included accepting the CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award. Check out Jackson with his family enjoying their time on the tour bus during the awards.

What a magical night at the @CountryMusic Awards with family, friends, and fans. #CMAAwards pic.twitter.com/tUwqHdpWUW — Alan Jackson (@OfficialJackson) November 10, 2022

Over the years, the decades, the country music star has been representing the genre in a way only he can. He’s been true to himself and his music, and for that, fans have rewarded him with a Hall of Fame career. Having his wife Denise and his daughters Mattie, Alexandra, and Dani must have been a special moment for Jackson.

With the struggles that Alan Jackson faced in the last year, it’s great to see him have a moment where he doesn’t have to worry about all of that extra stuff. The honor is definitely well deserved. Jackson deserves every lifetime award that he can possibly be given if you ask me.

Alan Jackson at CMA Awards

The lifetime achievement award for Alan Jackson was a time to honor one of country music’s legends. There is a generation or two of artists that are getting older and they should be rewarded for their efforts. Of course, an artist like AJ remains humble. So, he took the time to let folks know how much it meant to him.

“I’ve definitely lived the American dream,” he said in his acceptance speech. “And I’m still living that honky-tonk dream, y’all.”

Other artists were there at the CMA Awards to perform tributes to the star. Jackson’s hit songs “Remember When,” “Chattahoochee,” Drive (For Daddy Gene), as well as “Chasin’ That Neon Rainbow” all got a little play during the show.

Artists involved in those performances were Dierks Bentley, Carrie Underwood, Jon Pardi, and Lainey Wilson.

Alan Jackson wasn’t going to just take his award and leave, though. He was ready to get out on stage and give the folks a show of his own. Before it was all over, donned in black, Jackson played “Don’t Rock the Jukebox” as a big finale, blowing the roof off the place.

Jackson thanked his team and others that have helped him along the way. From songwriters to friends and family they have all played a role in his career and he took the time to reflect that in a moment dedicated to him. Now if you’ll excuse me, I’ve got some songs to listen to.