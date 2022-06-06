Alan Jackson Speaks Out About Missing Nashville’s CMA Fest, Looks Forward to ‘Last Call’ Tour

When the news came out that Alan Jackson wouldn’t be at CMA Fest this weekend in Nashville, folks were disappointed. However, there’s some good news. The country music icon has spoken out about the news personally for the first time, and while it isn’t a lengthy message, it’s one his fans will understand.

The news came out that the singer wouldn’t be present for the June 9-12 event. There are going to be hundreds of acts taking the various stages throughout Music City. After a two-year hiatus, it’s a bit of a downer that Jackson won’t be there. But, it’s not going to cause the party to stop.

On social media, Alan Jackson posted a message with a graphic.

Sorry I won't be at @CountryMusic Fest in Nashville this weekend, But I'll see you on the road this summer and fall starting at the end of the month! – AJ pic.twitter.com/c8i6Tbiyhg — Alan Jackson (@OfficialJackson) June 6, 2022

“Sorry I won’t be at CMA Fest in Nashville this weekend, but I’ll see you on the road this summer ad fall starting at the end of the month!” the statement reads.

Nashville just isn’t the same without Jackson. But, it isn’t like he’s stepping down from his tour this year or anything. He’s got some other obligations and has also been dealing with health issues in the last few years. He can still get up there and pull the tears, smiles, and laughs from crowds, though.

The 63-year-old singer-songwriter is one of the legends of country music. He helped define the 1990s and early 2000s with his music, fashion, and demeanor. Throughout his career, he’s given fans a ton of entertainment and great tunes, and they’ve returned the favor in kind at every single one of his shows.

Nissan Stadium is going to be bumping with artists such as Shenandoah, Old Dominion, Deana Carter, and more. Jackson was originally scheduled to perform on June 11.

Summertime is Alan Jackson Time – and That Means It’s 5 O’Clock Somewhere

Last week was a big anniversary for Alan Jackson and his good friend and collaborator Jimmy Buffett. On June 2, 2003, Jackson and Buffett teamed up for a summertime classic. It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere has gone on to become a classic hit. You can’t do summer right without drinking a beer or a margarita or two and listening to this wonderful song.

Everyone gets that way in the middle of their shift. The clock just ticks on by, minutes feel like hours, and you just can’t stop thinking about what you’re going to do when you get off the clock. Hell, you might just leave for lunch and never come back.

Look, any time of year is perfect for Alan Jackson. But there’s a different feeling to his music when you hit the water with a rod and reel or just get out on the boat and float all dang day. So, let’s just agree to put on some AJ and have a good day, eh Outsiders?