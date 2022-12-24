Alan Jackson Throws It Back to Christmas 1978 With Amazing Photo Featuring His Wife

As an artist, Alan Jackson has been keeping it country for more than 30 years—since dropping his 1990 debut album, Here in the Real World. As a man, Alan has been keeping it country his entire life. The latest evidence? Alan shared a throwback photo on Twitter from Christmas 1978.

Taken 44 years ago when Alan was just a fresh-faced 20-year-old, the photo features the future Country Music Hall of Fame member with his future wife, Denise. 1978 would be Alan’s last Christmas as a single man—he and his high school sweetheart married the next year on Dec. 15, 1979.

Take a look at the photo below for a rare glimpse of Alan without his trademark mustache. Of course, he’s still rocking some fantastic 1970s hair.

Alan Jackson Keeps It Country

After marrying in 1979, Alan and Denise moved from Newnan, Georgia, to Nashville in 1985 so Alan could pursue his country music dream. Alan scraped by on the local circuit before landing his big break in 1986 when Denise, who was working as a flight attendant, met Glen Campbell. Later, Alan secured a songwriting gig at Glen’s publishing company. And in 1989, Alan became the first artist signed to Arista Records’ new Nashville division. The rest, as they say, is history.

Yes, Alan Jackson has been keeping it country since dropping his 1990 debut album, Here in the Real World. Over the course of his 30-plus-year career, Jackson has scored 26 No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. In addition, he has 51 Top 10 hits. The Georgia native has sold almost 60 million albums worldwide. He also ranks as one of the 10 best-selling male vocalists of all time, across all genres.

Alan has earned three CMA Entertainer of the Year Awards (1995, 2002, 2003), as well as two Grammy Awards. Alan is a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, Songwriters Hall of Fame, and Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. He has been a member of the Grand Ole Opry for more than 30 years.