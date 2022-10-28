Alan Jackson to Perform at CMT’s Loretta Lynn Tribute: See Full Lineup

Alan Jackson added his name to the extraordinary list of performers set to take the stage as part of CMT’s TV special, Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn. Hosted by Jenna Bush Hager, the tribute will take place live from Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House on Oct. 30. Previously announced performers include George Strait, Wynonna, Tanya Tucker, Darius Rucker, Keith Urban, and more.

In addition, Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, and more will share special messages about their friendship with the late country icon, who died on Oct. 4. Barbara Mandrell, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Crystal Gayle and more will serve as presenters.

The commercial-free celebration will air on CMT on Oct. 30 at 6 p.m. CT, with encores on Nov. 2 and Nov. 6. SiriusXM will also carry the broadcast. Lynn’s memorial service will be open to the general public with a limited number of tickets available.

“We are truly honored to work closely alongside Loretta’s family to create a celebration of life fit for a true queen of country music, Loretta Lynn. She was a true original, a woman who always sang from her heart, never shied away from challenging the status quo and blazed the path forward for her fellow female artists. From her firecracker spirit and signature musicality to her unmistakable country style and unparalleled authenticity, we look forward to honoring her in the best way we know how: sharing stories and songs with her family, friends and the legions of fans she loved dearly,” shared CMT producers.

Performers

Alan Jackson

Brandi Carlile

Darius Rucker

Emmy Russell + Lukas Nelson

George Strait

The Highwomen’s Carlile, Amanda Shires + Natalie Hemby with Brittney Spencer

Keith Urban

Little Big Town

Margo Price

Tanya Tucker

Wynonna with Gaither Vocal Band + Larry Strickland

Presenters

Barbara Mandrell

Crystal Gayle, Patsy Lynn + Tayla Lynn

Faith Hill

Hoda Kotb

Martina McBride

Sheryl Crow

Tim McGraw

Special Messages