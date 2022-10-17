Alan Jackson Turns 64: Birthday Tributes From Fans Pour In

Alan Jackson has a lot to celebrate lately. Last week, CMT aired their annual Artists of the Years Awards and during the star-studded event, the country music legend was honored with the network’s prestigious Artist of a Lifetime Award. This week though, the “Drive” singer is ringing in his 64th birthday and fans flocked to social media to share their sincerest birthday wishes with Alan Jackson.

Happy Birthday, Alan! Join us in celebrating by leaving your favorite story of Alan below! pic.twitter.com/Qt0OZloaMh — Alan Jackson (@OfficialJackson) October 17, 2022

Alan Jackson’s social media team shared a montage of photos and videos of the star’s career milestones in honor of his birthday. The whole clip is set to his iconic, upbeat hit, “Don’t Rock the Jukebox.” Alan Jackson’s fans flooded the comments with happy birthday wishes.

“A very happy birthday to my favorite singer,” one fan wrote. “You have brought so much happiness to us with your remarkable talent, you are also a kind, caring man.”

A second Alan Jackson fan thoughtfully said, “Enjoy your special day. I hope you receive the red carpet treatment.”

Another added, “Happy Birthday to one of the best in the business!!”

While Alan Jackson is ringing in his 64th birthday, the iconic country singer recently proved that he’s still hotter than a hoochie-coochie, performing his 1993 hit “Chattahoochee” at the 2022 CMT Artists of the Year Awards special last week. Footage of the star’s performance shows the crowd at Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center on its feet, clapping along to the summer classic.

Alan Jackson Forced to Cancel Remainder of 2022 Shows Due to Health Problems

Alan Jackson is still capable of rocking the jukebox—as we saw during the CMT AOTY special. However, his age and declining health don’t always allow him to. So while we were thrilled to see the singer put on such a fun and memorable performance of “Chattahoochee” at the Artists of the Year Awards special, he was unfortunately forced to cancel the remainder of his 2022 shows due to a worsening affliction which he was diagnosed with more than a decade ago.

Alan Jackson was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder called Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT) disease in 2011. And in the years following his diagnosis, his ability to walk and stand has become increasingly impaired. Overall, CMT most commonly results in muscle weakness and can also cause various physical abnormalities, including high arches and hammertoe.

Alan Jackson spoke out about the affliction during a prior interview with TODAY’s Jenna Bush Hager.

“It’s getting more and more obvious,” Alan Jackson said of his CMT diagnosis. “I know I’m stumbling around on stage. And now I’m having a little trouble balancing, even in front of the microphone.”

While he’s assured fans that the disease is not deadly, it still makes him feel very “uncomfortable.”

Of his recently canceled shows, Alan Jackson said, “I hoped I’d be able to be there; I hate to disappoint my fans. I tried as much as I could to play this show at this time.”