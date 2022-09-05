Alan Jackson’s Daughter Gets Engaged: See Sweet Pics of the Happy Couple

Alan Jackson’s daughter Mattie is engaged. Mattie Jackson Selecman is 32-years-old. She’s the oldest of Alan Jackson’s three daughters. She made the announcement with an Instagram post. Check it out below.

“Well…came down to the beach for a week to celebrate my sweet man’s 30th birthday. Didn’t know we’d end up celebrating choosing the rest of our lives together!! Feeling overwhelmingly thankful, excited, and thrilled for this kind-of-surprise but so-fervently-prayed for ENGAGEMENT. I love your playful spirit and your kind heart and your infectiousness for life Connor Smith. I cannot wait to be your wife and build a family with you! You are the biggest blessing in the dang cutest package. Love you baby,” Alan Jackson’s daughter Mattie captioned the post.

Selecman’s first husband died in a tragic accident in West Palm Beach, Fla. in 2018. He was attempting to help a woman onto a boat and he fell. He later died from head injuries sustained in the fall. Ben Selecman was the District Attorney for Davidson County in Tennessee.

Alan Jackson’s family continues to grow. Earlier this summer, the country music icon found out that he’s going to be a grandfather for the first time. His middle daughter, Ali, is expecting a boy with her husband, Sam Bradshaw. Ali is 29-years-old. Jackson acknowledged the addition to the family via Twitter.

“Our baby is having a baby. Denise and I can’t wait to meet our first grandson in December!” Alan Jackson said of the announcement.

He celebrated his 31st year as a member of the Grand Ole Opry earlier this year. And he’s celebrating his career with the “Last Call Tour.”

Alan Jackson’s ‘Last Call Tour’

He’s not officially saying if this is the final tour of his storied career, but he’s not denying it either. Alan Jackson has battled some health issues in recent years, and he may just be ready to step away from the road. The “Last Call Tour” is in Lexington, Ky. at Rupp Arena on September 9. And it’ll continue until October 8 where it ends at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Along the way, Alan Jackson stops everywhere from Greensboro, N.C. to Phoenix, Ariz. He has a couple of dates in Texas. He’s at the Moody Center in Austin on September 16 and American Airlines Center in Dallas on September 17. He’ll also make it out to the West Coast with a date in Anaheim at the Honda Center on October 1. There are still plenty of opportunities to see Alan Jackson’s “Last Call Tour,” and if you get one, you don’t want to miss it. This could be it. Check out all of the dates and get ticket information for each at his website.