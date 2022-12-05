Alan Jackson’s Signature Stetson Cowboy Hat Going to Auction Amid Health Concerns

Last September, Alan Jackson announced that he is battling Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease. The neurological disorder impairs his balance and motor function. In its advanced stages, it will make it all but impossible for Jackson to walk or stand. However, he’s not hanging up his spurs just yet. The Georgia native is doing one more tour. Additionally, the “Chattahoochee” singer is still able to give back to charity to support his fellow musicians.

Last week, Alan Jackson’s official Facebook page announced that the icon will take part in the ASCAP Holiday Auction. He’ll be signing a few of his signature Stetson straw hats for the auction along with a collection of merch from his Last Call Tour. “Want to look and feel like a real cowboy or cowgirl in this autographed Stetson 10X Gaines Vent Straw Cowboy Hat signed by Alan,” the post asked fans. These hats and merch bundles won’t come cheap. However, the money is going to a good cause.

Alan Jackson Donates Hats and More to Charity Auction

“Funds raised during the auction will enable the ASCAP Foundation to keep our commitment to nurturing the music talent of tomorrow, preserving the legacy of the past, and sustaining the creative incentive of today’s creators through a variety of educational, professional, and humanitarian programs and activities which serve the entire music community,” the post read.

If you want to try to get your hands on one of these Alan Jackson-signed Stetson hats, you’re in luck. Bidding is now open on Charity Buzz. The current top bid for the package is $750 which is only half of the estimated value of the lot.

Additionally, if you go to the Charity Buzz page you’ll see that the merch bundle includes two tour t-shirts, a pair of koozies, a tour poster, a trucker hat, and Alan Jackson’s signed Stetson hat.

If you want to steal Alan Jackson’s look without getting in a bidding war, you can pick up a Stetson 10x Gaines Vented straw cowboy hat for about $150.

This Isn’t Jackson’s First Charitable Action

This is far from the first time that Alan Jackson has chipped in to help those who need it. Last year, a tornado ripped through Jackson’s hometown of Newnan, Georgia causing millions of dollars in damage. More importantly, it left many residents homeless.

Alan Jackson couldn’t just stand by and watch the town where he grew up suffer. As a result, he organized the Where I Come From benefit show to raise money for the town. Thousands of people poured into the small Georgia town. All told, Jackson’s benefit concert raised more than $2 million for tornado relief.

The current auction probably won’t raise that much money. However, the money that comes from the purchases of Alan Jackson’s lots in the auction will go a long way in allowing the ASCAP Foundation to continue its mission.