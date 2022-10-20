Alana Springsteen Makes Big Announcement During Her Opry Debut

Alana Springsteen made her much-deserved debut at the Grand Ole Opry on her birthday, October 18. The 22-year-old has been a fixture across Music Row and Broadway in Nashville the past few years. And not only did she get to celebrate her birthday with an Opry debut, she got to share the news that she has a new record deal. She joins the crew at Columbia Records NY/Sony Music Nashville.

“Another reason tonight is so special is that I get to announce that I just signed a record deal with Columbia Records NY/Sony Music Nashville,” she said at the show. “I can’t imagine a better way to celebrate my birthday! So many dreams are coming true tonight. My heart is so full.”

While Alana Springsteen is young, she’s been writing songs most of her life. And she took the audience on a journey from the earliest days to where she is now. She performed a song titled “Hate it When I’m Right” that she wrote when she was just 12-years-old. And she also played one of her latest tracks, “While You’re at It,” which is from her most recent EP titled History of Breaking Up (Part Two).

Alana Springsteen grew up in Virginia Beach, and her whole family was in attendance for the special moment.

Luke Bryan Invites Alana Springsteen to Play Grand Ole Opry

The whirlwind couple of weeks began for Alana Springsteen when she got a FaceTime call from Luke Bryan inviting her to step into the circle.

“Getting this FaceTime from Luke was surreal,” she said in the post. “I was 10 when I saw him play ‘Rain is a Good Thing’ at the Opry. I had just taken a tour with my parents and we got to watch the show from the pews on stage which I thought was the coolest thing.”

It’s that 10-year-old girl that she dedicated her performance of “Hate it When I’m Right” to during Tuesday’s show. She shared behind-the-scenes video of her entire day to her Instagram. Check out the video below.

“take a look at the most EPIC birthday I’ve ever had. I was feeling 22 hard fam. I’m never gonna forget this day. keep watching for the biggest news of my life at the end,” she captioned the post.

The video captures her arrival, the first time that she catches a glimpse of the Hatch Show Print and Alana Springsteen introducing the entire family. And it wraps with the big news that further changed her life. She’ll launch a national tour in February at the House of Blues in Dallas. Check out all of the dates at her website.