American Aquarium Turns up the Heat with New Single ‘Wildfire’

I think we can all put aside our superstitions about Friday the 13th bringing bad luck. For one, we got a stack of killer new albums to spin this weekend. On top of that, American Aquarium dropped a new single. Really, how bad of a day could it be?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=33o2f5ecDiI Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Wildfire (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=33o2f5ecDiI)

American Aquarium took to Twitter to tease the new single last night. “Y’all might want to stay up and check Spotify at midnight. Just saying,” they told their fans and followers. Those who were still awake when the clock struck 12 received one hell of a reward. “Wildfire” was well worth the wait.

More About the New American Aquarium Single

“Wildfire” is the second single from American Aquarium’s upcoming studio album Chicamacomico. AA vocalist BJ Barham wrote the song about the kind of relationship that burns hot, bright, fast, and leaves nothing in its wake but ash and the lessons those kinds of relationships can teach.

To me, the great thing about “Wildfire” is how it feels incredibly personal to Barham while being almost universally relatable. He adds small details that really paint a vivid picture. For example, “And then the sky busted open / Like the Book of Revelations / The smell of Bulleit Rye and brimstone filled the August air.” On the other hand, most of us have lived this song. The choice of beverage and the timing may have been different, but the result was much the same.

BJ Barham on “Wildfire”

American Aquarium’s BJ Barham opened up about the inspiration for the new single in a press release. “Wildfire is a song about someone coming along and simultaneously fulfilling and destroying your life,” he said. Barham said that he’s always loved the imagery of fire and it seems very fitting here, as he describes the type of relationship that inspired the song. “The kind of love that burns fast and bright and serves as a lesson for future relationships. The kind of love that teaches you the definition of unfathomable joy and catastrophic collapse at the same time.”

About writing the song, Barham said, “We have all had these moments. We have all lost these moments. I wanted to capture the experience in a song… This cleansing destruction that teaches us to grow back stronger.”

“Wildfire” Lyrics

[Verse]



I’ve been on my own

As long as I remember

An ornery stretch of hardwood content to wait his turn

Then you fluttered by

A brightly burning ember

You set my world on fire, babe

Sat back and watched it burn



[Chorus]



A single spark on the summer plains

Ignites the dark into a field of dancing flames

We gave in to the simplest of desire

And watched that spark turn to wildfire



[Verse]



And then the sky busted open

Like the book of Revelations

The smell of Bulleit Rye and brimstone filled the August air

I never meant for this to happen

Complete and utter devastation

A flame that burns this bright, babe, is a flame that don’t burn long



[Chorus]



A single spark on the summer plains

Ignites the dark into a field of dancing flames

We gave in to the simplest of desire

And watched that spark turn to wildfire



[Verse]



So here I am standing

On the site of something tragic

Cooled ash and scourged earth is all that we’ve left to show

And if there’s one thing I’ve learned

There’s a part of death that’s magic

Destroying something to make way for something else to grow



[Chorus]



A single spark on the summer plains

Ignites the dark into a field of dancing flames

We gave in to the simplest of desire

And watched that spark turn to wildfire