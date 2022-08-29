‘American Idol’ Alum Gabby Barrett Performs Last Show Before Welcoming Second Baby

American Idol alum Gabby Barrett just wrapped up her last show on Jason Aldean‘s “Rock N’ Roll Cowboy Tour.” She posted to Instagram to commemorate the occasion. She now prepares to welcome her second child into the world.

Barrett, 22, thanked her crew for their work on the tour in her post’s caption.

“Had such a great time opening for [Jason Aldean] this summer! We have an awesome crew that deserves to be bragged on a lot. They are all uniquely talented and superb at their craft, they are kind, courteous, and efficient to such a degree that if there was a problem it was fixed by the time we heard about it. Thank y’all so much for making this tour so fun!!! Another one for the books!”

The “I Hope” singer and her husband Cade Foehner, 26, tied the knot in 2019. Then, they welcomed their first child on January 18, 2021. Their adorable daughter, Baylah May Foehner, will become a big sister later this year when she gains a little brother.

Earlier this year, Gabby Barrett announced on Mother’s Day that she and her husband were expecting their second child. Now that she leaves the lineup, Travis Tritt, Tracy Lawrence, and Chase Rice join Aldean on the second half of his tour.

Barrett previously shared a Q&A on her Instagram story with her fans. On the story, she opened up about what it was like being on tour while pregnant. She said at the time that although she loves performing, it was “getting difficult” to maintain the energy to perform passionate shows for her dedicated fans. Barrett also remarked that her son “was a clear answered prayer” and “a blessing.”

Gabby Barrett Career Beginnings on ‘American Idol’

Gabby Barrett rose to prominence in the music industry with her success on American Idol. She starred in the show’s 16th season and placed third overall. Shortly after, she released her debut single “I Hope,” which charted in the Top 3 of the Billboard Hot 100. The single also reached the Top 10 Hot Country Songs charts. The song has been certified platinum by the RIAA a whopping six times. Idol winner and country megastar Carrie Underwood remarked that Barrett was further along at her age than she had been.

She released her debut album Goldmine to favorable reviews in June 2020. Country Now referred to Barrett as “country music’s next female superstar.” Writer Brian Mansfield, writing for Variety, compared Barrett’s voice to Underwood’s. The album debuted at number four on Billboard‘s Top Country Albums chart.

Gabby Barrett married American Idol co-contestant Cade Foehner back in 2019. Foehner made the top 5 of that season, but was eliminated before his future wife. However, we’re sure he’ll trade a loss in the singing contest for meeting his wife any day of the week.