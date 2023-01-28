‘American Idol’ Has Offered Dolly Parton a Spot on the Show ‘Every Season’

Dolly Parton recently revealed that she’s been offered a place on American Idol and The Voice, and we personally think a collaboration with one or the other would be perfect. But the singer doesn’t agree—she believes she’s too softhearted to do the job right.

The 77-year-old is a living legend with her many successful career endeavors, including silver screen actress, fashion designer, author, business owner, and more. But her sweet-natured down-home personality and her work as a country music star are what made her famous, and those qualities have led music competition shows to her door many times.

“I get asked every season to be on,” she told Taste of Country.

American Idol, of course, has been eyeing Dolly Parton as a possible judge. And The Voice would like to use her talents as a coach. The songstress knows she’s highly qualified, but she repeatedly turns the series execs down because she doesn’t want to crush budding singer’s dreams.

“I really have trouble judging people,” she continued. “I would have a lot of trouble telling them yes or no — especially no. Sometimes I will [be on] as a mentor or something like that. But yeah, I get offers all the time.”

Dolly Parton Feels Honored When Singers Perform Her Songs on ‘American Idol’

Parton still appreciates music competition series, however, even though she has to watch other people like Luke Bryan or Blake Shelton tell performers “no.” And she always feels honored when a contestant chooses to sing one of her famous songs.

“I love the fact that a lot of them do use different songs like I Will Always Love You, Jolene, or 9 to 5,” she continued. “I hear a lot of my songs on there. That’s a great treat.”

“I just always hate to see them lose, even though I’m very proud of the ones that win, and they deserve it because the public [votes] on that. But I just feel their little hearts. I hate it when they don’t win.”

Despite turning down American Idol each year, Dolly Parton is still managing to keep as busy as ever, however. She recently became an official inductee of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, she rang in the New Year in Nashville Tennessee with her goddaughter, Miley Cyrus, and she dropped a new song for her 77th birthday.

And most recently, she dropped a line of southern-inspired treats with Duncan Hines.