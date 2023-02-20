‘American Idol’: Luke Bryan Might’ve Just Given His Biggest Compliment of All Time in Auditions

While kicking off Season 21 of American Idol, country music superstar Luke Bryan may have given his biggest compliment of all time during the first round of auditions.

On the first episode of American Idol season 23 auditions, 18-year-old Colin Stough from Gattman, Mississippi performed Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Simple Man in front of Luke Bryan and fellow judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Bryan is seen smiling throughout the entire audition.

“That’s what American Idol is about, right there!” Bryan declared after the performance. “I love it!”

While also speaking to the American Idol contestant, Perry stated, Colin, you’ve got the magic in you. 100% and you got the stardust.”

Richie chimed in, “You really do have the stardust.”

Following the audition, Luke Bryan invited Stough’s mother, Nara, to the American Idol audition room, as she is apparently a huge fan of his. After embracing her, Bryan delivered the exciting news. “Hey, mama! Well, mama, this is a very important meeting between you and I,” he shared. ”We are so thankful that you signed this human being up. Nice to meet you!”

Stough’s mother also spoke to Luke Bryan about how long her son has been interested in music. “He wanted his first guitar for his fifth birthday. Now we’ve got a house full of guitars. I listen to guitar playing and singing all day and night, pretty much.”

Bryan went on to add that Stough is exactly what he and his fellow judges hope and dream for at American Idol.

Colin Stough Opens Up About How He Hopes That the ‘American Idol’ Audition Will Change His Life

Prior to his American Idol audition, Colin Stough opened up about his music career goals as well as his personal life, including what made him interested in auditioning to begin with.

“My dad really ain’t never been there,” Stough explained. “He chose alcohol and drugs instead of me and my mom. Man, that would just kill a family you know, and this is where we had to go. It wasn’t nowhere else, this was it.”

Stough also spoke about growing up in such a small town and how he hopes that he’s inspiring others to pursue their own music career dreams. “It’s hard to find people that will give you the shirt off their back, and I know right here in this Gattman circle, any of ’em will do it for anybody. This competition man, it could change my life.”

Stough further disclosed that the main reason he’s auditioning for American Idol is that there isn’t anything coming from his hometown and he wants to change that. During the audition, he admitted that he had some jitters. “It’s nerve-wracking right here,” he declared to Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie.