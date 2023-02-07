‘American Idol’ Runner-Up HunterGirl Reunites With Luke Bryan in Las Vegas

While enjoying time in Las Vegas, American Idol runner-up HunterGril reunited with Luke Bryan and attended the country music star’s residency show at Resort World.

In an Instagram post, HunterGirl shared a snapshot of her reunion with Bryan. “Look who I ran into in Vegas last night!” the singer gushed with a cowboy emoji. “Thank you so much for letting me come see your show at Resort World. It was an incredible show, and I had so much fun!”

Bryan previously opened up about his Las Vegas residency shows. “I love doing these headlining shows in Vegas because the intimate room at Resorts World allows me to really connect to the crowd in such a different way,” he shared. “Sitting at the piano each night has become one of my favorite moments in the show.”

Luke Bryan began performing the 2023 residency shows on February 1st. During this latest stretch, he will perform 12 shows that run through April 1st. He launched his residency in February 2021. “We’re having so much fun in Vegas, we’re staying! New 2023 dates just announced!”

Luke Bryan Talks About Attending One of His Fellow ‘American Idol’ Judges’ Las Vegas Shows

In March 2022, Luke Bryan spoke to Entertainment Tonight about attending a Las Vegas show for fellow American Idol judge Katy Perry. He said he came to Sin City a day earlier to see the performance because, for the duo, it’s tough for their schedules to intersect. “So I mainly did that just to put a lot of pressure on Katy so she could come to see my show.”

Also speaking about his own Vegas residency that year, Bryan said he couldn’t be happier with how the shows went. “I mean, the show felt like it was one of the best shows I’ve been able to put on and perform,” he gushed. “And I’ve also learned that I can live one month in Vegas without getting sent to the grave.”

While speaking about Perry’s show, Luke Bryan had nothing but praise for the fellow American Idol judge. “It’s such a different [kind of show]. The beauty of all the shows that are Resorts World shows is that they are all different for their own reasons.”

Meanwhile, Luke Bryan talked about doing another residency in Sin City. He said as far as round two, he always wants to “build” on the Vegas show. “Even if we have repeat people [come] multiple times, I always wanted them to see different things,” the country music star explained. “But the Vegas show will morph and become something I’m even more comfortable with.”